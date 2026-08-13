Delhi High Court Protects Khushi Kapoor's Personality Rights, Orders Removal Of Obscene Content

Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court directed the immediate removal of alleged obscene and pornographic content featuring actor Khushi Kapoor from social media.
The court indicated it would pass a John Doe order to protect Khushi Kapoor against unidentified entities exploiting her identity and likeness.
This legal victory comes a day after her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, secured similar personality rights protection from the Delhi High Court.
Actor Khushi Kapoor won legal protection on Wednesday (August 12). The Delhi High Court ordered social media platforms to delete alleged pornographic and obscene uploads of the actor, alongside any material violating her personality rights.
Delhi High Court grants personality rights protection to Khushi Kapoor
Justice Jyoti Singh issued the order during a lawsuit hearing, ANI reported. Khushi sought to safeguard her publicity rights. The decision followed a nearly identical legal victory by her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, a day earlier.
Protection is imminent. Justice Singh indicated she would grant a John Doe order regarding the interim injunction request. This measure will shield the actor from anonymous entities exploiting her likeness online.
This legal measure will protect Khushi Kapoor against unidentified persons exploiting her identity.
Unlicensed merchandise is also banned. The court ordered the immediate removal of all online material promoting or selling commercial goods that exploit her personality without permission.
Court gives a blanket injunction against Janhvi's fan pages
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard her related case on Tuesday (August 11).
The court blocked offensive uploads and stopped unapproved commercial use of her identity. However, it rejected a total ban on fan pages. Such platforms differ greatly, the court stated, noting some accounts celebrate a star's performances while others offer criticism.
"You don't want fans? It is the digital world. No comments, no URLs...You will find yourself living in a cave," Justice Bhambhani said.
Protecting celebrity personality rights
Personality rights disputes are rising rapidly. The Delhi High Court has seen a surge in cases involving the unauthorised use of celebrity names, photos, voices, likenesses and personality attributes.
These civil suits increasingly target AI-generated content alongside traditional merchandise and digital content exploitation.
Other prominent celebrities who have filed similar suits include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna and R Madhavan.