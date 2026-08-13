Delhi High Court Protects Khushi Kapoor's Personality Rights, Orders Removal Of Obscene Content

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

While protecting against objectionable content, the court previously clarified it would not grant blanket injunctions against celebrity fan pages.

Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor receives relief in Delhi HC against obscene and pornographic content Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court directed the immediate removal of alleged obscene and pornographic content featuring actor Khushi Kapoor from social media.

  • The court indicated it would pass a John Doe order to protect Khushi Kapoor against unidentified entities exploiting her identity and likeness.

  • This legal victory comes a day after her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, secured similar personality rights protection from the Delhi High Court.

Actor Khushi Kapoor won legal protection on Wednesday (August 12). The Delhi High Court ordered social media platforms to delete alleged pornographic and obscene uploads of the actor, alongside any material violating her personality rights.

Delhi High Court grants personality rights protection to Khushi Kapoor

Justice Jyoti Singh issued the order during a lawsuit hearing, ANI reported. Khushi sought to safeguard her publicity rights. The decision followed a nearly identical legal victory by her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, a day earlier.

Janhvi Kapoor - X
Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Obscene Content Against Janhvi Kapoor

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Protection is imminent. Justice Singh indicated she would grant a John Doe order regarding the interim injunction request. This measure will shield the actor from anonymous entities exploiting her likeness online.

This legal measure will protect Khushi Kapoor against unidentified persons exploiting her identity.

Related Content
Janhvi Kapoor - X
Nitin Gadkari Can Sue Meta And X Over AI Deepfakes - PTI
Gadkari said he was falsely linked to the EBP programme and E20 initiative, which are administered by the Petroleum Ministry. - PTI
Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three months' jail - X

Unlicensed merchandise is also banned. The court ordered the immediate removal of all online material promoting or selling commercial goods that exploit her personality without permission.

Court gives a blanket injunction against Janhvi's fan pages

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard her related case on Tuesday (August 11).

The court blocked offensive uploads and stopped unapproved commercial use of her identity. However, it rejected a total ban on fan pages. Such platforms differ greatly, the court stated, noting some accounts celebrate a star's performances while others offer criticism.

"You don't want fans? It is the digital world. No comments, no URLs...You will find yourself living in a cave," Justice Bhambhani said.

Delhi High Court protects Tabu from AI misuse - Instagram
Delhi HC Protects Tabu’s Personality Rights From AI Misuse And Deepfakes

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Protecting celebrity personality rights

Personality rights disputes are rising rapidly. The Delhi High Court has seen a surge in cases involving the unauthorised use of celebrity names, photos, voices, likenesses and personality attributes.

These civil suits increasingly target AI-generated content alongside traditional merchandise and digital content exploitation.

Other prominent celebrities who have filed similar suits include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna and R Madhavan.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories