Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez After Nearly A Decade Together In Intimate Portugal Wedding

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially tied the knot after nearly a decade together, exchanging vows in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. The couple, who began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in August 2025, kept the wedding largely private, with their children and close family members reportedly present. Ronaldo and Rodríguez have built a family together and have remained one of football’s most closely followed couples throughout their relationship. The wedding comes shortly after Ronaldo completed his sixth FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal, fulfilling the couple’s long-awaited plan to marry after the tournament. The pair also shared photographs of their wedding rings on social media, confirming the marriage and bringing an end to years of speculation surrounding their big day.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tie the knot after 10 years
Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez watch the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 23, 2019. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno, File
1/8
CR7 Celebrity Weddings
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez share a relaxed moment from their years together, long before they officially became husband and wife. The couple first began their relationship in 2016 and announced their engagement in August 2025, before finally tying the knot in Portugal this week. | Photo credit: @cristiano
2/8
Cristiano Ronaldo wedding
Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid, July 29, 2019. | Photo: AP/Paul White, File
3/8
CR7 Georgina Rodriguez married
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez pose together during one of their elegant outings, having spent nearly a decade together before officially tying the knot. | Photo credit: @cristiano
4/8
Cristiano and Georgina 10 years
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share a candid moment during a workout, one of the many glimpses the couple has offered of their life together away from football. | Photo credit: @cristiano
5/8
Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share a relaxed moment together in a photograph from their long-running relationship, which began after they met in Madrid. | Photo credit: @cristiano
6/8
How long have Cristiano and Georgina been together
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez pose with their children in a family photograph, with their five children at the centre of the couple’s private wedding celebration in Portugal. | Photo credit: @cristiano
7/8
Georgina Rodriguez wedding ring Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez display their wedding bands in the photograph that confirmed their marriage, following their intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. | Photo credit: @cristiano
8/8
Georgina Rodríguez
Georgina Rodríguez has been one of the most recognisable figures in Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal life, with the model and entrepreneur becoming a global celebrity during their nearly decade-long relationship. The couple officially married in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. | Photo credit: @georginagio

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories