Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez After Nearly A Decade Together In Intimate Portugal Wedding

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 August 2026 5:26 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially tied the knot after nearly a decade together, exchanging vows in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. The couple, who began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in August 2025, kept the wedding largely private, with their children and close family members reportedly present. Ronaldo and Rodríguez have built a family together and have remained one of football’s most closely followed couples throughout their relationship. The wedding comes shortly after Ronaldo completed his sixth FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal, fulfilling the couple’s long-awaited plan to marry after the tournament. The pair also shared photographs of their wedding rings on social media, confirming the marriage and bringing an end to years of speculation surrounding their big day.