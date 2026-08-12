India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule Announced: Afghans To Host Men In Blue In Delhi - Check Dates Here

Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September 2026
All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium from September 13 to 17
Afghanistan will be the designated home team, with the series part of its Future Tours Programme
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September 2026.
All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, with the series scheduled to take place between September 13 and 17. The opening T20I will be played on September 13, followed by the second match on September 15 and the series finale on September 17.
While Afghanistan will be the designated home team, the entire series will be staged in India. The fixtures are part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Programme and continue the team's practice of hosting home international matches in India.
Afghanistan vs India T20I Series Dates And Venue
1st T20I: September 13, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi
2nd T20I: September 15, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi
3rd T20I: September 17, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi
The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi will host all three encounters between the two sides. With two days between each match, India and Afghanistan will play the complete series at the same venue.
The series will be the latest chapter in the recent cricketing rivalry between India and Afghanistan. The two teams met earlier in 2026 in a one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
India dominated that contest, registering a massive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan. It was India's biggest-ever win by an innings margin in Test cricket.
The upcoming T20I series will be a different challenge for both teams, with Afghanistan looking to compete against India in the shortest format across three matches in Delhi.