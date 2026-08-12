India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule Announced: Afghans To Host Men In Blue In Delhi - Check Dates Here

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Afghanistan will host India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi from September 13 to 17, 2026, with all games at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. Check the schedule here

India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026 Schedule Arun Jaitley Stadium - Check Dates Here
India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule Announced: Afghans To Host Men In Blue In Delhi - Check Dates Here File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September 2026

  • All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium from September 13 to 17

  • Afghanistan will be the designated home team, with the series part of its Future Tours Programme

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September 2026.

All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, with the series scheduled to take place between September 13 and 17. The opening T20I will be played on September 13, followed by the second match on September 15 and the series finale on September 17.

While Afghanistan will be the designated home team, the entire series will be staged in India. The fixtures are part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Programme and continue the team's practice of hosting home international matches in India.

Afghanistan vs India T20I Series Dates And Venue

  • 1st T20I: September 13, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi

  • 2nd T20I: September 15, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi

  • 3rd T20I: September 17, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi will host all three encounters between the two sides. With two days between each match, India and Afghanistan will play the complete series at the same venue.

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India's ODI captain Shubman Gill, left, and Afghanistan's ODI captain Hashmatullah Shahidi during the toss before the start of the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
New Delhi: People walk past empty spectator stands inside the Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium ahead of the BWF World Championships 2026, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
BWF World Championships 2026 to start in Delhi from August 17. - File
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The series will be the latest chapter in the recent cricketing rivalry between India and Afghanistan. The two teams met earlier in 2026 in a one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

India dominated that contest, registering a massive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan. It was India's biggest-ever win by an innings margin in Test cricket.

The upcoming T20I series will be a different challenge for both teams, with Afghanistan looking to compete against India in the shortest format across three matches in Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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