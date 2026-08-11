Arrested Abishek Porel Escorted By Police Into Custody As Cricketer Tries To Hide His Face - Watch

Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel was arrested following serious criminal allegations filed by a medical student
Porel was escorted to court by police in handcuffs, attempting to hide his face from media cameras
The court rejected his bail plea and remanded him to three days of police custody for further interrogation
In a dramatic fall from grace, Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel found himself in handcuffs as law enforcement authorities formally took him into custody in connection with serious criminal charges.
The young IPL star was arrested following an intense investigation stemming from a complaint filed by a medical student who alleged sexual assault under the pretext of marriage, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement.
The arrest comes as a culmination of mounting legal pressure after the Calcutta High Court issued strict directives to police to trace the cricketer and seize his electronic devices to protect sensitive evidence.
The grim realities of the legal process unfolded publicly as Porel was escorted by a heavily guarded police team to the local courthouse. Visibly distressed and acutely aware of the flashing news cameras, the 23-year-old cricketer went to great lengths to hide his face from the waiting media gathering outside.
Pulling his hoodie tightly around his head and ducking low while surrounded by officers, Porel attempted to shield his identity as he was shuffled from a police vehicle into the court building. The startling visuals marked a stark contrast to his usual energetic, high-profile persona on the cricket pitch.
Abishek Porel Taken In Custody - Watch
Court Rejects Bail Plea
Upon being produced before the magistrate, the severity of the allegations against Porel took center stage in the courtroom. Investigating officers outlined the necessity of further custodial interrogation to uncover details regarding the complainant’s allegations of coercion and harassment.
Considering the weight of the evidence presented and the pending forensic analysis of digital devices, the court rejected his bail plea and remanded the cricketer to three days of police custody, allowing investigators time to pursue the case further.
This shocking development has sent ripples through the domestic and professional cricket fraternity, casting a dark cloud over what had been a promising career trajectory. Having built a reputation as a dynamic left-handed batter and reliable gloveman for Bengal and Delhi Capitals, Porel now faces an uncertain future as he navigates intense legal scrutiny.
As the three-day police custody unfolds, both fans and the sporting community remain glued to the judicial proceedings to see how this high-profile case ultimately develops.