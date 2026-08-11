Arrested Abishek Porel Escorted By Police Into Custody As Cricketer Tries To Hide His Face - Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Abishek Porel was taken into police custody following serious criminal allegations, dealing a severe blow to the young cricketer. During his court appearance, the magistrate rejected his bail plea and remanded him for further interrogation

Abishek Porel arrest police custody rape accusation - watch video
Abishek Porel was taken into police custody following serious criminal allegations. Photo: IPL/X
Summary of this article

  • Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel was arrested following serious criminal allegations filed by a medical student

  • Porel was escorted to court by police in handcuffs, attempting to hide his face from media cameras

  • The court rejected his bail plea and remanded him to three days of police custody for further interrogation

In a dramatic fall from grace, Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel found himself in handcuffs as law enforcement authorities formally took him into custody in connection with serious criminal charges.

The young IPL star was arrested following an intense investigation stemming from a complaint filed by a medical student who alleged sexual assault under the pretext of marriage, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement.

The arrest comes as a culmination of mounting legal pressure after the Calcutta High Court issued strict directives to police to trace the cricketer and seize his electronic devices to protect sensitive evidence.

The grim realities of the legal process unfolded publicly as Porel was escorted by a heavily guarded police team to the local courthouse. Visibly distressed and acutely aware of the flashing news cameras, the 23-year-old cricketer went to great lengths to hide his face from the waiting media gathering outside.

Pulling his hoodie tightly around his head and ducking low while surrounded by officers, Porel attempted to shield his identity as he was shuffled from a police vehicle into the court building. The startling visuals marked a stark contrast to his usual energetic, high-profile persona on the cricket pitch.

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Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel arrested for accusations of rape and sexual assault. - IPL/X
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals and Bengal's wicket-keeper batter is immediately ordered arrest by the Calcutta high court for alleged rape case - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Abishek Porel Taken In Custody - Watch

Court Rejects Bail Plea

Upon being produced before the magistrate, the severity of the allegations against Porel took center stage in the courtroom. Investigating officers outlined the necessity of further custodial interrogation to uncover details regarding the complainant’s allegations of coercion and harassment.

Considering the weight of the evidence presented and the pending forensic analysis of digital devices, the court rejected his bail plea and remanded the cricketer to three days of police custody, allowing investigators time to pursue the case further.

This shocking development has sent ripples through the domestic and professional cricket fraternity, casting a dark cloud over what had been a promising career trajectory. Having built a reputation as a dynamic left-handed batter and reliable gloveman for Bengal and Delhi Capitals, Porel now faces an uncertain future as he navigates intense legal scrutiny.

As the three-day police custody unfolds, both fans and the sporting community remain glued to the judicial proceedings to see how this high-profile case ultimately develops.

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