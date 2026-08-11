What Exactly Is Abishek Porel Accused Of? Timeline Of The Alleged Rape, Complaint And Arrest

Abishek Porel faces serious legal accusations, including sexual assault under a false promise of marriage
Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, West Bengal Police arrested the cricketer in Hooghly
A Chinsurah court subsequently rejected his bail plea and remanded him to three days of police custody
Abishek Porel, the Bengal domestic cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) wicketkeeper-batter for the Delhi Capitals, was arrested by the West Bengal Police following a criminal complaint lodged by a third-year medical student.
The case has drawn significant public attention due to Porel's profile in domestic and franchise cricket.
What is Abishek Porel Accused Of?
The allegations center around a multi-year relationship and subsequent claims of deception, intimidation, and assault. According to the First Information Report (FIR).
The complainant, a medical student from Karnataka, alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for approximately three and a half years, during which they had planned to get married and their families had engaged in discussions regarding a wedding. She claimed that sexual relations were established under the false promise of marriage.
The complaint details an incident on April 2, 2026, in Delhi, where the woman alleged she was isolated, subjected to physical distress, and denied food, which left her physically weak and requiring medical attention.
Further allegations state that Porel threatened the complainant and warned that intimate photographs or private digital content would be made public.
Consequently, law enforcement registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—including Section 69 (pertaining to sexual intercourse by deceitful means or false promise to marry)—as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Timeline of Events, Complaint And Arrest
January 2023 – April 2026: According to the complainant, she first came into contact with Porel in January 2023, and the two maintained a long-term relationship. Tensions reportedly grew as the relationship progressed and differences emerged.
April 2, 2026: The alleged incident of isolation, confinement, and physical distress occurred in Delhi, following which the complainant sought medical attention.
June 23, 2026: The formal complaint was officially lodged by the woman and her mother at the Mogra Police Station in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.
Local police initiated an inquiry and visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar multiple times; however, he was not found at the location. At the time, Porel denied the accusations, suggesting the claims surfaced due to his cricketing commitments.
July 14, 2026: Amid allegations of police inaction, the matter was moved to the Calcutta High Court. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the state police to execute an arrest and ordered the seizure of electronic devices to prevent the dissemination of any private digital media. Police noted that a pen drive had already been recovered and sent for forensic evaluation.
Late August 10 – August 11, 2026: Following the standing court directives, Mogra police tracked down and arrested Abishek Porel late Monday, August 11, at night from the Dum Dum area in Kolkata.
August 11, 2026: On the same day, Porel was subjected to a medical examination and subsequently produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Chinsurah. The court rejected his initial bail plea and remanded him to three days of police custody as the judicial process and investigation continue.