East Bengal Vs Al-Arabi SC Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Al-Arabi SC arrive in Kolkata with formidable pedigree and plenty of firepower, having finished as runners-up in the Kuwait Premier League during the 2025–26 domestic campaign. The visitors boast a dynamic and dangerous attack spearheaded by Palestine international Zaid Qunbar, Brazilian forward Lucas Shallon, and the pace and directness of Nigerian winger Anayo Iwuala on the flanks.