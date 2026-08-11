East Bengal Vs Al-Arabi SC Live Streaming, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

East Bengal host Kuwait's Al-Arabi SC at the Salt Lake Stadium in AFC Champions League Two preliminary knockout match
Interim challenges for the home side include missing key defenders under newly appointed coach Antonio Lopez Habas
The winner advances to the group stage draw on August 18, while the loser drops to the AFC Challenge League
East Bengal FC head into a high-stakes continental showdown on Wednesday evening as they welcome Kuwaiti powerhouse Al-Arabi SC to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata for the AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knockout fixture.
As reigning Indian Super League champions, the Red & Gold Brigade carry the hopes of domestic success onto the international stage, though they step into this clash under a cloud of transition following the departure of title-winning coach Oscar Bruzon and the appointment of veteran Spanish manager Antonio Lopez Habas.
A prized spot in the group stage of the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Two awaits the winner of this single-leg West Region qualifier, while the defeated side will have to settle for the secondary tier of continental competition.
The hosts face a stern test compounded by significant roster challenges heading into the match. Manager Antonio Lopez Habas will have to navigate key absences within a depleted defensive unit, missing Spanish centre-back Nacho Monsalve due to a knee injury alongside the suspended Lalchungnunga, while Australian midfielder Chris Ikonomidis remains doubtful with niggling fitness concerns.
This places immense responsibility on Anwar Ali to marshal the backline alongside central midfielders Mohammed Rashid and Jeakson Singh. Offensively, East Bengal will look toward creative spark Dani Ramirez, flanked by options like Bipin Singh and Rohit Danu, to unlock opportunities for their frontline.
Al-Arabi SC arrive in Kolkata with formidable pedigree and plenty of firepower, having finished as runners-up in the Kuwait Premier League during the 2025–26 domestic campaign. The visitors boast a dynamic and dangerous attack spearheaded by Palestine international Zaid Qunbar, Brazilian forward Lucas Shallon, and the pace and directness of Nigerian winger Anayo Iwuala on the flanks.
In the center of the pitch, tall Ethiopian midfielder Kenean Markneh provides physical presence and creativity, while experienced Senegalese centre-back Joher Khadim Rassoul anchors a rigid defensive setup.
Playing under the lights at a packed Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal will look to leverage the intense home support to disrupt Al-Arabi's structured build-up play and compensate for their defensive vulnerabilities.
With a coveted spot in Pot 4 of the group-stage draw on the line—to be conducted in Kuala Lumpur on August 18—both sides know that margin for error is razor-thin in a sudden-death knockout format.
Tactical discipline, clinical execution in the final third, and early adaptability to Habas' system will ultimately dictate whether the Indian champions can secure a famous continental victory or if the visiting Kuwaiti runners-up will advance.
East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website. The match has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on August 12.