East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026: Samad Goal Hands MBSG Victory Against EBFC In Kolkata Derby

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The opening half was an evenly contested affair with Mohun Bagan enjoying greater possession, while the reigning ISL champions East Bengal looked dangerous on the counterattack in spells

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2026, PTI Photo
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Sahal Abdul Samad, 18, proceeds with the ball during a Derby football match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant of the 135th Durand Cup, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 25, 2026. Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary of this article

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant registered a 1-0 win over East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup 2026 opener

  • Sahal Abdul Samad's 52nd-minute strike proved decisive

  • It marked a dream beginning for Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilberis, whose tenure got off to a winning start with an impressive defensive performance

Mohun Bagan Super Giant combined clinical finishing with resolute defending to edge arch-rivals and East Bengal 1-0 in the pre-season derby that kicked off the Durand Cup to a rousing start at the Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday.

Sahal Abdul Samad's 52nd-minute strike proved decisive as Mohun Bagan made the most of their best opportunity, while goalkeeper Vishal Kaith produced a commanding display between the posts to preserve the slender lead and secure a clean sheet.

The winning goal stemmed from relentless pressing high up the pitch.

Mohun Bagan youngster Kiyan Nassiri won possession on the edge of the East Bengal penalty area before driving to the byline and squaring the ball across the six-yard box where Manvir Singh attempted a clever backheel but failed to connect.

The loose ball rolled to Sahal, who calmly slotted into an unguarded net.

It marked a dream beginning for Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilberis, whose tenure got off to a winning start with an impressive defensive performance.

Mohun Bagan looked organised throughout, combining disciplined defending with purposeful attacking football.

Kaith marshalled the backline superbly, while defenders led by Rahul Bheke stood firm whenever East Bengal threatened.

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Mohun Bagan against East Bengal in Durand Cup 2026. - X
East Bengal players in action during Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan in ISL 2025-26. - eastbengal_fc/X
Antonio López Habas, Head Coach, East Bengal FC, and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, player, East Bengal FC, pose with the official match ball of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup during the official pre-match press conference on Friday. - Durand Cup
The Durand Cup trophies at the iconic New Legislative Assembly Building, Guwahati. - X//thedurandcup

In contrast, Antonio Habas' first outing as Red and Gold coach began with defeat despite an improved second-half display.

The opening half was an evenly contested affair with Mohun Bagan enjoying greater possession, while the reigning ISL champions East Bengal looked dangerous on the counterattack in spells.

Neither side managed a clear sight of goal before the interval, with early-season rustiness evident in both attacks despite the high intensity.

Both defensive units remained compact and disciplined, preventing the forwards from finding any rhythm.

East Bengal dominated possession during the last 15 minutes and pushed hard for an equaliser, forcing Mohun Bagan deeper into their own half.

Jeakson Singh attempted to release P.V. Vishnu with a long ball from inside his own half, but the pass drifted out of play.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Soon after, the ball broke kindly to Mohammed Rashid on the edge of the penalty area.

The midfielder struck a fierce first-time volley, only for Deepak Tangri to produce a perfectly timed sliding block.

East Bengal came closest to levelling in the 87th minute when Vishnu whipped in an inviting cross from the left.

Dani Ramirez got a delicate touch at the near post, but the ball clipped the outside of the upright and went behind.

Kaith then produced the save of the match in the second minute of stoppage time.

Ramirez floated a cross to the far post where Rashid connected from close range, but the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper reacted brilliantly, diving to his right to make a sensational point-blank stop and preserve his side's victory.

The action now shifts to Ranchi on Sunday, where Jamshedpur FC will take on defending champions NorthEast United FC in a Group C fixture.

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