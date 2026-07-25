Celtic FC Vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch CEL Vs MIL On TV & Online

Celtic take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at Celtic Park
Ruben Amroim takes charge of the Italian giants after below-par season at Man United
In India, the Celtic versus Milan game can be accessed on the Celtic Player
Celtic FC host AC Milan at Celtic Park in a pre-season club friendly today (July 25, 2026). This blockbuster fixture between two European giants serves as the litmus test for both teams as they gear up for the 2026-27 season.
For the Scottish champions, this match is the final opportunity for manager Martin O'Neill to fine-tune his squad before their domestic title defence officially begins on August 4, 2026.
Conversely, it marks the opening summer friendly for newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim, offering him a first look at his Rossoneri ensemble, which finished 5th in Serie A last season.
The clash, of course, features a mix of star power and rising talent.
Celtic FC Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: Playing XIs
Celtic (4-3-2-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Murray, Tierney; McCowan, McGregor, Engels; Forrest, Tounekti; Duran.
Subs: Doohan, Gill; Montgomery, Ralston, Scales; Bernardo, Hatate, Hatton, McArdle, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Turley; Balikwisha, Osmand.
AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Athekame, Ricci, Comotto, Bartesaghi; Ossola, Loftus-Cheek; Kostic.
Subs: Bouyer, Pittarella; Gila, Odogu, F. Terracciano, Vladimirov; Cisse, Fofana, Musah, Vos; Borsani, Camarda, Chukwueze, Guernier.
Celtic FC Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: LIVE Streaming
Where can we watch the Celtic FC Vs AC Milan pre-season match in India?
Supporters can view the match live on television and online via authorized broadcasters. In India, the Celtic versus Milan game can be accessed on the Celtic Player.
Where can we watch the Celtic FC Vs AC Milan pre-season match in Italy?
In Italy, the match is available on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, and NOW TV.