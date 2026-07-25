Celtic FC Vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch CEL Vs MIL On TV & Online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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CEL Vs MIL: Check out the live streaming details and match information for the pre-season friendly game between Celtic FC and AC Milan happening at Celtic Park

Celtic versus Milan
AC Milan players celebrate a goal. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Celtic take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at Celtic Park

  • Ruben Amroim takes charge of the Italian giants after below-par season at Man United

  • In India, the Celtic versus Milan game can be accessed on the Celtic Player

Celtic FC host AC Milan at Celtic Park in a pre-season club friendly today (July 25, 2026). This blockbuster fixture between two European giants serves as the litmus test for both teams as they gear up for the 2026-27 season.

For the Scottish champions, this match is the final opportunity for manager Martin O'Neill to fine-tune his squad before their domestic title defence officially begins on August 4, 2026.

Conversely, it marks the opening summer friendly for newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim, offering him a first look at his Rossoneri ensemble, which finished 5th in Serie A last season.

The clash, of course, features a mix of star power and rising talent.

Celtic FC Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: Playing XIs

Celtic (4-3-2-1): Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Murray, Tierney; McCowan, McGregor, Engels; Forrest, Tounekti; Duran.

Subs: Doohan, Gill; Montgomery, Ralston, Scales; Bernardo, Hatate, Hatton, McArdle, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Turley; Balikwisha, Osmand.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Athekame, Ricci, Comotto, Bartesaghi; Ossola, Loftus-Cheek; Kostic.

Subs: Bouyer, Pittarella; Gila, Odogu, F. Terracciano, Vladimirov; Cisse, Fofana, Musah, Vos; Borsani, Camarda, Chukwueze, Guernier.

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Ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim - File

Celtic FC Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: LIVE Streaming

Q

Where can we watch the Celtic FC Vs AC Milan pre-season match in India?

A

Supporters can view the match live on television and online via authorized broadcasters. In India, the Celtic versus Milan game can be accessed on the Celtic Player.

Q

Where can we watch the Celtic FC Vs AC Milan pre-season match in Italy?

A

In Italy, the match is available on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, and NOW TV.

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