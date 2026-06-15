Ruben Amorim: Former Manchester United Manager Joins Italian Giants AC Milan - Check Details

AC Milan have roped in former Man United and Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim as their new boss
Amorim was regarded as one of the top emerging coaches in Europe before his reputation took a hit
The 41-year-old Amorim replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who was fired last month
AC Milan hired Rúben Amorim on Tuesday, five months after he was fired by Manchester United — with the Portuguese coach set to face his old club in one of his first matches.
Amorim was regarded as one of the top emerging coaches in Europe before his reputation took a hit in the Premier League. Milan did not announce the length of his contract but Italian media reports he has signed a three-year deal, worth 3.5 million euros ($4 million) a season plus bonuses.
“We have tracked Rúben for years and his Sporting tenure is extremely impressive and reflects the style of play that we are looking for,” said Gerry Cardinale, the managing partner of Milan’s American owners, RedBird.
“He is one of the most prepared and innovative coaches of the new European generation — young, ambitious, and with a modern footballing identity defined by dominating games in possession, a modern pressing system and a clear tactical approach.”
The 41-year-old Amorim replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who was fired last month — along with Milan’s CEO and several senior directors — after what RedBird deemed “an unequivocal failure” of a season.
Milan spent much of the Serie A campaign in the top two positions and fighting for the title but a run of only two wins in its last eight matches dropped it to fifth on the last day of the season and saw it miss out on Champions League qualification.
A ‘disastrous’ United
Amorim was fired by United in January, the day after making provocative comments about his position within the club’s hierarchy in a puzzling post-match press conference.
That proved to be the final straw following a difficult 14 months in the job.
Amorim had apologized to fans at the end of the 2024-25 season for what he described as a “disastrous” campaign when United finished 15th in the standings — its lowest in the Premier League era. He also oversaw unwanted club records including the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.
Amorim was considered one of the brightest coaches in Europe when United hired him from Sporting Lisbon. He had led the Portuguese team to its first league title in 19 years in 2021 and won the Primeira Liga again three years later.
Will 3-4-3 work at Milan?
Amorim faced constant questions about his tactics at United, where he continued to stubbornly favor a 3-4-3 formation that did not seem to suit his players.
However, it is that attacking system — completely different to Allegri’s much more defensive style — that has reportedly attracted Cardinale and special adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
“Rúben believes in high press attacking football with quick transitions that enable greater goal scoring,” Cardinale added. “His philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision, while his leadership qualities and track record in developing players stood out to us.
“We believe in Rúben and are excited to welcome him to the club.”
Allegri rarely used a 3-4-3 formation apart from late on in games where Milan was trailing, in a desperate, last-ditch attempt to claw something back.
So the players are mostly untested in the system, although it could suit several of them, especially wingback Alexis Saelemaekers, who has explosive pace and offensive skills.
United States international Christian Pulisic, who had a dismal second half of the season with Milan, could revel in that formation, in his preferred role on one of the flanks of the attacking trident.
One of the players most suited to the system is Rafael Leão, who has said he will leave Milan in the offseason. However, it remains to be seen whether he changes his mind with the arrival of Amorim.
Milan faces United in a pre-season friendly in Poland on Aug. 15.
Amorim saw it coming?
In an interview given to Portuguese media at the start of his managerial career, Amorim said it had been a childhood dream to play for Benfica and Milan. Amorim, who spent most of his playing career with Benfica, added with a laugh that since he hadn’t managed to play for Milan he would have to coach the Italian team.
“There are ambitions that stay with you throughout your career,” Amorim said Tuesday, “and coaching AC Milan has always been one of mine. I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world.
“It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colors represent. I can’t wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan.”