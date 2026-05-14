Lazio 0-2 Inter Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Marusic's Own Goal, Martinez's Strike Help Nerazzuri Clinch Domestic Double

Inter Milan cemented their domestic dominance at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13, Wednesday, defeating Lazio 2-0 to secure their first league and cup double in 16 years. Under first-year manager Christian Chivu, the Nerazzurri took full advantage of Lazio's defensive lapses. The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Adam Marusić inadvertently headed Federico Dimarco's corner into his own net. Inter doubled their lead in the 35th minute after Denzel Dumfries robbed Nuno Tavares of possession and squared the ball for Lautaro Martínez to tap home. Despite a second-half resurgence from the Biancocelesti led by substitute Nicolò Rovella, Inter’s backline held firm. This historic victory marks Inter's 10th Coppa Italia title and their first double since José Mourinho’s legendary 2010 treble campaign.

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Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Lazio
Inter Milan's team captain Lautaro Martinez lifts the trophy while Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu at left celebrates after defeating Lazio to win the Italian Cup soccer final in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Coppa Italia: Lazio vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's team captain Lautaro Martinez kisses his wife Agustina Gandolfo and holds the trophy after defeating Lazio to win the Italian Cup soccer final in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy Coppa Italia Soccer: Inter Milan vs Lazio
Inter Milan players pose with the trophy in front of the supporters after defeating Lazio to win the Italian Cup soccer final in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy Coppa Italia Soccer: Lazio vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu poses with the trophy after defeating Lazio to win the Italian Cup soccer final in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy Italian Cup Final Soccer: Inter Milan vs Lazio
Lazio's Nuno Tavares, top, and Inter's Denzel Dumfries battle for a header during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan in Rome. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Italian Cup Final Soccer: Lazio vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy Italian Cup Soccer: Inter Milan vs Lazio
Lazio fans light flares on the stands during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy Italian Cup Soccer: Lazio vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after Lazio's Adam Marusic scored an own goal during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italian Cup soccer final: Inter Milan vs Lazio
Inter's Marcus Thuram scores during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. | Photo: Stefano Nicoli/LaPresse via AP
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Italian Cup soccer final: Lazio vs Inter Milan
Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, left, fights for the ball with Inter's Yann-Aurel Bisseck during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. | Photo; Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP
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Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Inter Milan vs Lazio
Fireworks go off at the stadium ahead of the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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