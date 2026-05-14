Lazio 0-2 Inter Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Marusic's Own Goal, Martinez's Strike Help Nerazzuri Clinch Domestic Double
Inter Milan cemented their domestic dominance at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13, Wednesday, defeating Lazio 2-0 to secure their first league and cup double in 16 years. Under first-year manager Christian Chivu, the Nerazzurri took full advantage of Lazio's defensive lapses. The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Adam Marusić inadvertently headed Federico Dimarco's corner into his own net. Inter doubled their lead in the 35th minute after Denzel Dumfries robbed Nuno Tavares of possession and squared the ball for Lautaro Martínez to tap home. Despite a second-half resurgence from the Biancocelesti led by substitute Nicolò Rovella, Inter’s backline held firm. This historic victory marks Inter's 10th Coppa Italia title and their first double since José Mourinho’s legendary 2010 treble campaign.
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