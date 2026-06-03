Anna Kalinskaya Vs Maja Chwalinska Live Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Polish Qualifier Faces Russian Test In Paris

Poland's Maja Chwalinska reacts during the fourth-round tennis match against France's Diane Parry at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Anna Kalinskaya vs Maja Chwalinska Live Score, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Roland-Garros Women’s Singles quarter-final between Anna Kalinskaya and Maja Chwalinska on Wednesday, June 3 at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Chwalinska’s dream run has taken her into her first Grand Slam quarter-final after stunning wins over Zheng Qinwen, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari and Diane Parry, making her the last Polish player left in the draw. The qualifier, ranked World No. 114, has embraced the underdog role and played with fearless intent throughout. No. 22 seed Kalinskaya, meanwhile, arrives after a hard-fought win over Anastasia Potapova and her second Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, relying on her aggressive baseline game and sharper consistency to push through the rounds. It sets up a clash of momentum versus experience in this last-eight battle.

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