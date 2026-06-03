Joao Fonseca Vs Jakub Mensik, French Open 2026: Czech Republic Star Books Semi-Final Spot

In men’s play, 20-year-old Jakub Mensik ended the run of Brazil’s Joao Fonseca with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory. The 19-year-old Fonseca beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in five sets in the third round and then eliminated two-time runner-up Casper Ruud in the fourth round. Mensik collapsed to the clay with cramps upon edging Mariano Navone in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the second round and also needed five sets to advance in the fourth round against Andrey Rublev. For a place in Sunday’s final, Mensik will face second-seeded Alexander Zverev, the 2024 runner-up, who beat rising Spanish player Rafael Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3.

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French Open: Joao Fonseca vs Jakub Mensik
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik reacts after winning the quarterfinal tennis match against Brazil's Joao Fonseca at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open: Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca
Brazil's Joao Fonseca walks off the court the quarterfinal tennis match against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Joao Fonseca vs Jakub Mensik
Brazil's Joao Fonseca returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Brazil's Joao Fonseca during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis: Joao Fonseca vs Jakub Mensik
Brazil's Joao Fonseca returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis: Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Brazil's Joao Fonseca during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Championships: Joao Fonseca vs Jakub Mensik
Brazil's Joao Fonseca returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Championships: Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Brazil's Joao Fonseca during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Joao Fonseca vs Jakub Mensik
Brazil's Joao Fonseca returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Brazil's Joao Fonseca during the quarterfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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