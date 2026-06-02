Venezuelan Acting President Rodriguez to Visit India as Energy Ties Deepen Amid Oil Supply Disruptions

Delcy Rodriguez will visit India from June 3-7 and hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on energy, trade, investment and other areas of cooperation.
Rodriguez, who last visited India during India Energy Week 2025, will lead a high-level delegation including ministers overseeing foreign affairs, finance, science, transportation and communications.
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India from June 3 to 7 for talks focused on energy cooperation, trade and investment, as New Delhi increases crude oil purchases from the South American nation amid disruptions to supplies from West Asia.
The visit comes as India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, grapples with supply disruptions caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which has virtually shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that previously handled more than 40% of India's crude oil imports. In response, Indian refiners have ramped up purchases of Venezuelan crude, making India Venezuela's second-largest oil buyer in May, with imports reaching about 427,000 barrels per day.
Rodriguez was originally scheduled to travel to India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance Summit on June 1, but the event was later deferred.
Announcing the visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Rodriguez would lead a high-level delegation.
"First, this is the announcement about the visit of the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance summit on June 1st, which has been deferred as you know, will pay a working visit to India from June 3rd to June 7th. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation," he said.
Rodriguez last visited India in February 2025, when she was Venezuela's oil minister and led a delegation to the India Energy Week conference. Her upcoming visit is expected to focus heavily on energy ties, with India seeking to diversify supply sources amid volatility in global energy markets.
India had stopped buying Venezuelan crude last year after U.S. President Donald Trump authorised a 25% discretionary tariff on countries purchasing oil from Venezuela. Imports resumed after sanctions were eased in February following an oil supply agreement between Washington and Caracas. Under the arrangement, reached after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, the United States oversees proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales through Treasury-administered accounts, while commercial transactions are conducted under U.S.-approved guidelines.
Jaiswal noted Rodriguez's longstanding engagement with India and her multiple visits over the past decade.
"Some of you would know that Acting President Rodriguez has visited India several times in the past in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as also in her capacity as the Vice President of Venezuela. She came here as Foreign Minister in 2015 and thereafter as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025. This will be her sixth visit to India. So, she has had a long association with us. During the visit, Acting President, Rodriguez will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister," he added.
During her stay, Rodriguez is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials to discuss a broad range of issues, including energy, trade, investment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transportation and renewable energy.
Energy cooperation is likely to dominate the agenda. India and Venezuela have maintained close ties in the sector for years, with Indian public sector undertakings investing in Venezuelan energy projects and maintaining a presence in the country since 2008. Rising crude imports in recent months have further strengthened the strategic importance of the relationship.
"The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues for further cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy. As part of the program, they will be visiting several sites. India, as you know, India is an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian public sector undertakings have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore more opportunities to further enhance their presence," Jaiswal said.
(with inputs from Reuters and ANI)