Venezuelan Acting President Rodriguez to Visit India as Energy Ties Deepen Amid Oil Supply Disruptions

"Some of you would know that Acting President Rodriguez has visited India several times in the past in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as also in her capacity as the Vice President of Venezuela. She came here as Foreign Minister in 2015 and thereafter as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025. This will be her sixth visit to India. So, she has had a long association with us. During the visit, Acting President, Rodriguez will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister," he added.