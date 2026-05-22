US Wants to Expand Energy Ties With India, Says Marco Rubio Ahead of New Delhi Visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants to expand energy cooperation with India ahead of his May 23-26 visit.
Rubio said the US is ready to sell more energy to India and hinted at possible Venezuelan oil cooperation.
The visit will also include the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi focused on Indo-Pacific and strategic issues.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said Washington is looking to deepen energy cooperation with India and is ready to sell “as much energy” as New Delhi is willing to buy ahead of his upcoming India visit.
Speaking to reporters in Miami before departing for Sweden and India, Rubio said the US was already in discussions with India to expand energy imports as American oil and gas production reaches record levels.
Rubio will visit India from May 23 to 26 and is scheduled to travel to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi during his trip. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, energy security and defence cooperation.
US Pushes for Bigger Energy Partnership With India
Rubio said the United States wants to become a larger part of India’s energy portfolio and hinted at potential cooperation involving Venezuelan oil supplies as well.
His remarks came in response to questions about India facing pressure from rising energy prices and concerns linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Secretary of State described India as a “great partner” and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.
Quad Meeting to Be Held in New Delhi
Rubio also confirmed he would participate in the upcoming Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi during the visit.
The Quad grouping includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia and focuses on strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
According to reports, the meeting is expected to take place on May 26 and will also be attended by Japanese and Australian foreign ministers.
Rubio said his first meeting as Secretary of State had also been with Quad nations and described the grouping as an important strategic platform.
Venezuela Angle Emerges Ahead of Visit
In an unusual diplomatic disclosure, Rubio said Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez is also expected to visit India next week, signalling possible discussions around oil cooperation involving New Delhi and Caracas.
The comments come amid broader efforts by Washington and New Delhi to deepen strategic, economic and energy partnerships despite recent trade tensions.