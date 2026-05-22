US Wants to Expand Energy Ties With India, Says Marco Rubio Ahead of New Delhi Visit

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Rubio will visit India from May 23 to 26 and is scheduled to travel to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi during his trip

Rubio
US Wants to Expand Energy Ties With India, Says Marco Rubio Ahead of New Delhi Visit Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Summary of this article

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants to expand energy cooperation with India ahead of his May 23-26 visit.

  • Rubio said the US is ready to sell more energy to India and hinted at possible Venezuelan oil cooperation.

  • The visit will also include the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi focused on Indo-Pacific and strategic issues.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said Washington is looking to deepen energy cooperation with India and is ready to sell “as much energy” as New Delhi is willing to buy ahead of his upcoming India visit.

Speaking to reporters in Miami before departing for Sweden and India, Rubio said the US was already in discussions with India to expand energy imports as American oil and gas production reaches record levels.

Rubio will visit India from May 23 to 26 and is scheduled to travel to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi during his trip. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, energy security and defence cooperation.

US Pushes for Bigger Energy Partnership With India

Rubio said the United States wants to become a larger part of India’s energy portfolio and hinted at potential cooperation involving Venezuelan oil supplies as well.

His remarks came in response to questions about India facing pressure from rising energy prices and concerns linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Secretary of State described India as a “great partner” and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Related Content
For India, hosting Putin requires careful diplomatic balancing. While New Delhi has deepened strategic ties with the United States and Europe, it has simultaneously strengthened its "privileged strategic partnership" with Moscow - AP
Marco Rubio - X; Representative image
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP
Vikram Misri with Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor - X/Ambassador Sergio Gor
Vikram Misri with Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor - X/Ambassador Sergio Gor
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Marco Rubio; US Diplomat To Visit India Next Month

By PTI

Quad Meeting to Be Held in New Delhi

Rubio also confirmed he would participate in the upcoming Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi during the visit.

The Quad grouping includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia and focuses on strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to reports, the meeting is expected to take place on May 26 and will also be attended by Japanese and Australian foreign ministers.

Rubio said his first meeting as Secretary of State had also been with Quad nations and described the grouping as an important strategic platform.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - X: @DrSJaishankar
Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

By Outlook News Desk

Venezuela Angle Emerges Ahead of Visit

In an unusual diplomatic disclosure, Rubio said Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez is also expected to visit India next week, signalling possible discussions around oil cooperation involving New Delhi and Caracas.

The comments come amid broader efforts by Washington and New Delhi to deepen strategic, economic and energy partnerships despite recent trade tensions.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories