Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Marco Rubio; US Diplomat To Visit India Next Month

Misri, who is on a three-day visit to the US, met Rubio at the White House.

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Vikram Misri, USA
Vikram Misri with Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor Photo: X/Ambassador Sergio Gor
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Summary of this article

  • The two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.

  • Earlier, Misri met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit India next month.

Misri, who is on a three-day visit here, met Rubio at the White House. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad.

“Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad," US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, posted on X.

Vikram Misri Heads To Washington For Talks On Trade Deal, Defence, West Asia Crisis - Representative Image
Vikram Misri Heads To Washington For Talks On Trade Deal, Defence, West Asia Crisis

BY PTI

“Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month,” Gor said.

Earlier, Misri met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

"They took stock of the India-US bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations held in December last year. Also shared assessments on recent developments in West Asia, as well as regional issues of mutual interest," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

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