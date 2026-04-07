Vikram Misri Heads To Washington For Talks On Trade Deal, Defence, West Asia Crisis

Visit comes amid efforts to stabilise India-US ties after recent tensions over tariffs and diplomatic friction

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PTI
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Vikram Misri Heads To Washington For Talks On Trade Deal, Defence, West Asia Crisis Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Washington DC from April 8–10 to review the full spectrum of India-US relations.

  • Talks will focus on a proposed bilateral trade deal, defence cooperation, and the escalating crisis in West Asia.

  • The visit follows recent strain in ties, including US tariffs on India and remarks by President Donald Trump on India-Pakistan tensions.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will begin a three-day visit to Washington DC on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas.

The visit comes as both sides work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

It is learnt that the two sides are likely to deliberate on moving forward on the proposed bilateral trade deal during Misri's trip.

Pakistan Proposes Ceasefire Plan to End Iran–US hostilities - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Pakistan Proposes Ceasefire Plan to End Iran–US hostilities; Reuters Report

BY Outlook News Desk

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," it said in a statement.

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The MEA said the foreign secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," it added.

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