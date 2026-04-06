Pakistan Proposes Ceasefire Plan to End Iran–US hostilities; Reuters Report

Summary of this article
According to a news report, Pakistan has shared a two-stage plan with Iran and the US proposing an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations on a broader agreement.
The proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and holding final talks in Islamabad to settle the conflict.
Iran has not yet responded to the proposal, the report said, even as tensions threaten global oil supplies.
Pakistan has put together a plan to end the hostilities that could come into effect on Monday. Iran and the US have received this framework that could potentially reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Reuters, a source confirms that the two nations that are currently involved in the West Asia war received the proposal outlining a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.
"All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, the sole communication channel in the talks.
Citing U.S., Israeli, and regional sources, Axios first revealed on Sunday that the United States, Iran, and regional mediators were debating a possible 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase agreement that might result in a permanent end to the conflict.
Field Marshal Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan's army, has communicated "all night long" with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the source told Reuters.
Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days to finalise a broader settlement. The deal, tentatively dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad.
According to the Reuters report, there has been no immediate response from officials in the United States or Iran, while Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined to comment on the matter.
The report said Iranian officials had earlier indicated that Tehran was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees that it would not face further attacks from the U.S. or Israel, and that messages had been conveyed through mediators including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt.
It added that a possible agreement could involve Iranian assurances not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets. However, two Pakistani sources cited in the report said Iran has not yet committed despite intensified civilian and military outreach, with one source noting that proposals for a temporary ceasefire backed by Pakistan, China and the United States have so far received no response.
There was no immediate response from Chinese officials to requests for comment.
The most recent diplomatic effort coincides with growing confrontations that have sparked worries about shipping disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for the world's oil supply.
U.S. President Donald Trump has in recent days publicly pressed for a rapid end to the conflict, warning of consequences if a ceasefire is not reached within a short timeframe.
The conflict has heightened volatility in energy markets, with traders closely watching any developments that could affect flows through the strait.
With inputs from Reuters.