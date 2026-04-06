Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Calls focus on West Asia conflict and concerns over global energy supplies after Trump’s ultimatum to Iran

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Jaishankar India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photo: X: @DrSJaishankar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • EAM S Jaishankar held phone talks with the foreign ministers of Iran and UAE and Qatar’s PM–FM amid escalating West Asia tensions.

  • Discussions focused on the conflict and its potential impact on global energy supplies.

  • Concerns rise after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz—key route for about 20% of global oil and LNG—amid Trump’s ultimatum to reopen it.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday and discussed the West Asia conflict amid US President Donald Trump's fresh ultimatum to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, spoke with the External Affairs Minister over the phone.

The impact of the war on world energy supplies is believed to have played a significant role in the discussions.

"Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation," Jaishankar said on social media without elaborating.

The two foreign ministers discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations, according to the Iranian embassy in New Delhi.

Jaishankar's phone calls with the leaders of the three West Asian countries coincided with an increase in regional tensions following Trump's reiteration of his threat against Iran, threatening to destroy Iranian bridges and power plants if it does not allow shipping across the Strait of Hormuz.

"Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_of Qatar this evening," Jaishankar said on social media. Al Thani is also Qatar's foreign minister.

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Following his talks with Al Nahyan, the external affairs minister said the evolving situation in West Asia was discussed, without sharing many details.

"Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE," he said.

In addition, Al Nahyan serves as the UAE's deputy prime minister.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping channel between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles around 20% of the world's oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas), has been virtually shut by Iran, causing a spike in oil and gas prices.

India has sourced a significant amount of its energy from West Asia.

Concerns about commercial shipping difficulties in the Strait of Hormuz have grown worldwide, and many major powers are advocating for the waterway's complete reopening.

Iran has allowed ships belonging to its friendly countries, including India, to transit through the waterway.

In the last couple of weeks, India has made diplomatic efforts focusing on ending the conflict in West Asia as soon as possible and ensuring the unimpeded flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi thinks there could be serious ramifications for fuel and fertiliser security for many countries, including India, if the blockade of the shipping lane continues.

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