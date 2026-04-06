Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

In addition, Al Nahyan serves as the UAE's deputy prime minister.



The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping channel between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles around 20% of the world's oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas), has been virtually shut by Iran, causing a spike in oil and gas prices.



India has sourced a significant amount of its energy from West Asia.



Concerns about commercial shipping difficulties in the Strait of Hormuz have grown worldwide, and many major powers are advocating for the waterway's complete reopening.