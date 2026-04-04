War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

Life is unpredictable. "We are sleeping now," they say. "It is not clear when we will wake up in the morning. This is very scary." Adding to the crisis, Iran has been without internet for 34 days. Residents rely on VPNs that are limited and very, very expensive.” In the last year alone, the entire country's internet was down for three months. "This is why I say we are always at war," the rescuer concludes. "It is normal for us."