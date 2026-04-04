War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

Summary of this article
At home, the rescuer currently shelters 50 cats, along with large amounts of food. Their car is always stocked with two to ten kilograms of cat food, a cat box, and a large net for sick cats
When explosions ring out, the fear is immediate and the rescuer and the cats find comfort in each other
Every day on the way to work, a specific route reveals dozens more cats. All are fed.
Content Warning: Descriptions of injured cats
In a country which is under the shadow of a war every day, one Iranian has turned a personal mission into a daily battle for survival, not just their own, but for the hundreds of street cats that now fill their home.
While the world speaks of war in geopolitical terms, this individual describes a different reality. "I always feel like we are at war," they say. In recent years, personal circumstances have been dire. Now, with the rising cost of living, public concern for street cats has dropped sharply. But for this rescuer, the duty remains: to help as much as possible.
In the early days of the current conflict, the rescuer took in a cat named Mr. Cute. Diagnostic tests later revealed Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), a severe, immune-mediated disease that is expensive to treat but now curable. The rescuer is often asked as to why take on such a cost on a cat? "Because when he is sick, he doesn't always have a smile on his face," the rescuer explains. "I do this to make him smile again." Mr. Cute remains on treatment, receiving GS-441524 injection drugs.
He shares the story of some of the other cats that he has rescued and treated. “I have a cat named Ghahraman. Ghahraman means hero in Farsi,” they say. “I saved the cat after he had a bad car accident.”
There is Topol, a blind cat. “I rescued Topol and he was blind. Now a family has adopted Topol and are taking care of him,” they say. An orange cat, which was rescued amidst debris is named Majidak, meaning Little Majid.
Cats hold significant cultural, historical, and social importance in Iran, rooted in their Persian heritage as symbols of elegance and Islamic traditions honouring them as clean, blessed creatures. They are popular, growing pets in modern urban life, favoured over dogs. Persia (modern-day Iran) was historically known for breeding long-haired cats, often representing luxury and calm companionship.
According to the rescuer, when explosions ring out, the fear is immediate, the sound is unlike thunder or decorative fireworks. It carries a strange quality and powerful shockwaves. The only coping mechanism? Hugging the cats. "So that we don't wait alone and fear less," they say. Paradoxically, saving cats has become a source of resilience. "Saving cats has made us very strong, able to survive and continue in these conditions," the rescuer notes. Described as a "kind of hobby," the act of bringing a cat back to life provides purpose.
"The people of Iran are completely different from the men in power in Iran," they emphasise. "Ordinary people are not what you see on TV and in the news. Our people are very nice, kind, and welcoming to tourists." The global image of Iran, they argue, is distorted. The rescuer wishes the government understood a simple truth: "War has no benefit except the destruction of lives and property."
Life is unpredictable. "We are sleeping now," they say. "It is not clear when we will wake up in the morning. This is very scary." Adding to the crisis, Iran has been without internet for 34 days. Residents rely on VPNs that are limited and very, very expensive.” In the last year alone, the entire country's internet was down for three months. "This is why I say we are always at war," the rescuer concludes. "It is normal for us."
At home, the rescuer currently shelters 50 cats, along with large amounts of food. Their car is always stocked with two to ten kilograms of cat food, a cat box, and a large net for sick cats. Every day on the way to work, a specific route reveals dozens more cats. All are fed. According to the rescuer, Iran has a high population of cats because the government kills and destroys dogs while showing little concern for felines.
Political risks prevent the rescuer from speaking further. But the message is clear: the real story is not the one broadcast to the world. It is the daily fear of explosions, the months without internet, the rising costs, and the small act of holding a sick cat named Mr. Cute, hoping to see him smile again.
(The name of the rescuer has not been revealed for their safety)