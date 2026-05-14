Cash-Strapped Nashik Blinks First As City Municipal Body Seeks To Cut Its Share Of Kumbh Mela Bill

The Kumbh mela is organised in Nasik-Trimbakeshwar, along the banks of the Godavari River, every 12 years. The last time the mela was organised was in 2015. (representative picture) Photo: File photo

The Kumbh mela is organised in Nasik-Trimbakeshwar, along the banks of the Godavari River, every 12 years. The last time the mela was organised was in 2015. (representative picture) Photo: File photo