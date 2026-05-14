Cash-Strapped Nashik Blinks First As City Municipal Body Seeks To Cut Its Share Of Kumbh Mela Bill

Summary of this article
The total expense of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 is slated to be Rs 4,000 crore
The NMC, which had agreed to Rs 1,000 cost-sharing agreement, has already contributed Rs 70 crore
An RTI response shows it has cited its inability to contribute further due to financial obligation
The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has formally approached the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA)—a dedicated governing body established to plan, coordinate and oversee the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027—requesting that its mandated share in organising the mela be reduced. The NMC—which had initially agreed to a 25 per cent (Rs 1,000 crore) cost-sharing arrangement—has now cited financial constraints as the reason it can no longer sustain its original commitment.
As of May 5, the total expense of the mela is slated to be Rs 4,000 crore. The NMC has already contributed Rs 70 crore, but now has cited its inability to contribute further. The request, received in a Right to Information (RTI) response on May 5, lays bare the fiscal fragility of the municipal body, even as the state gears up to host one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.
The Kumbh mela is organised in Nasik-Trimbakeshwar, along the banks of the Godavari River, every 12 years. The last time the mela was organised was in 2015. Over 12 crore devotees are projected to attend the Kumbh Mela in 2027, according to recent projections. This is a massive increase compared to the roughly 2.5 crore pilgrims in 2015, highlighting the scale of the gathering, which is expected to be a major logistical effort. In such a situation, NMC’s inability to fulfil its financial commitment is noteworthy, particularly the timing of the admission.
NMC’s Debt Burden, State’s Assistance
As of April 9, 2026, the NMC is sitting on a total debt of Rs 189 crore. To manage this debt, and simultaneously meet its Kumbh obligations, the corporation was compelled, as recently as February 2026, to issue municipal bonds worth Rs 400 crore. As per the plan, these bonds will be issued in the first phase, followed by green bonds in the second phase—both within the financial year 2026.
In a major infrastructure boost for NMC, the Centre, on May 12, approved Rs 257 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) for projects worth nearly Rs 1,900 crore proposed by the municipal body. The funding is to accelerate key upgrades, including expansion of the road network, augmentation of water supply systems and strengthening of sewerage infrastructure. Plans for the rejuvenation of the Godavari River and improvements in urban mobility have also been cleared. The assistance is expected to help fast-track long-pending works, while improving environmental sustainability and easing traffic management pressures. Among the key initiatives is the Nashik Integrated Road Mobility Augmentation and Logistics plan.
Additionally, on May 8, during a meeting of the Kumbh Mela Apex Committee, which was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, development projects worth Rs 22,181 crore were approved for the Kumbh mela. The approved plan includes projects worth Rs 5,140 crore in the first phase and Rs 17,041 crore in the second phase.
The chief minister has been giving a firm assurance regarding the state’s financial responsibility. He has said that the state government is fully committed to ensuring that funds are not a constraint for the successful organisation of the event. “There would be no shortage of funds for the Kumbh Mela and all necessary funds for infrastructure and devotee facilities would be made available immediately,” he said at a review meeting in December 2025.
Just five months down the line, the RTI reveals a striking picture pertaining to NMC’s financial position. We reached out to the NMC for official comments on the RTI. This story will be updated upon receipt of their response.
Centre’s Financial Aid
The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority was established on May 6, 2025, under a dedicated Act of the Maharashtra legislature. The RTI response shows that an initial funding provision of Rs 1,000 crore was provided, followed by a second tranche of Rs 3,000 crore passed during the Winter Session of the Assembly.
The scale of ambition has been enormous as the authority has already spent Rs 4,000 crore towards the mela, with an additional Rs 700 crore flowing in as interest-free loans from the Centre for infrastructure projects. Against this backdrop, the NMC’s Rs 70 crore contribution and its request to contribute even less reads as a quiet indictment of how fiscal burden-sharing was structured from the outset.
The Union government has channelled funds through two tranches under its Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme for 2025–26, RTI response showed. The first tranche, Rs 54.53 crore, carried a hard deadline of March 31, 2026, and was directed primarily at road infrastructure.
The second and far larger tranche amounted to Rs 643.75 crore. Of this, Rs 306.02 crore has been utilised so far, spread across roads, water supply, electrical infrastructure, riverfront ghats, and urban connectivity projects. The remaining funds are yet to be deployed.
Political Fault Line
For the ruling dispensation at Mantralaya, the NMC’s request is an inconvenient reminder of the structural weaknesses that underpin even the most politically prioritised projects. The Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious event, it is a canvas for state power, electoral optics and infrastructure legacy-building.
The NMC’s February 2026 bond issuance of Rs 400 crore, to simultaneously service its Rs 189 crore debt and fund Kumbh-related expenditure, is a textbook example of a local body being squeezed from multiple directions. Municipal bond markets require investor confidence; issuing bonds while publicly signalling financial distress is a contradiction that will not go unnoticed by rating agencies or future lenders.
NMC’s 2015 Kumbh Spending
For the 2015-16 Kumbh Mela, the NMC spent Rs 919.29 crore from its total approved budget. This figure was confirmed by the Mayor in July 2015, after the state government added Rs 66.68 crore to the original municipal plan of Rs 852.61 crore.
This expenditure covered essential infrastructure, including internal roads, water supply, electricity, drainage, security systems and the Sadhugram. While the NMC had initially projected a much higher requirement of over Rs 1,000 crore based on early drafts, the actual spending landed at this lower amount. An additional Rs 202 crore in requested state funds remained outstanding during the event.