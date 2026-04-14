ED Raids 11 Premises Of Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat, Family, CA In Money Laundering Crackdown

The ED probe has also flagged suspicious land acquisitions, including a 4.48-hectare parcel in Kalman village, North Solapur, purchased on March 28, 2024, for Rs 2.40 crore in the name of Kharat (as power of attorney holder for his wife) . Adjoining plots in the same area were acquired on June 20-21, 2024, in the name of Monika Lalit Pophale for a combined Rs 6.57 crore. Notably, this area falls along the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway corridor .