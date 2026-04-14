ED Raids 11 Premises Of Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat, Family, CA In Money Laundering Crackdown

Kharat's asset network includes a farmhouse complex near the Mirgaon temple, a bungalow and office premises in Nashik city, residential flats in Nashik and Pune, and a revenue-generating wedding lawn near Shirdi.

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Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat
Preliminary investigations have revealed a complex financial network involving more than 130 bank accounts with transactions exceeding Rs 60 crore. Photo: X.com
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  1. The ED raided 11 premises of Nashik godman Ashok Kharat, his family, and his CA, uncovering over 130 dummy bank accounts with transactions exceeding ₹60 crore used for money laundering.

  2. The probe found suspicious land acquisitions, including plots along the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway corridor, with at least 51 land parcels held across 11 family members in multiple districts.

  3. Kharat, already arrested for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman and facing 13 other cases, sold ordinary items as "blessed objects" to extort money.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out extensive searches at 11 locations across Maharashtra as part of a money laundering investigation against Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who faces multiple allegations of sexual exploitation, extortion, and financial fraud .

The searches, conducted simultaneously in five premises in Nashik, three in Pune, and three in Shirdi, covered residential and commercial properties linked to Kharat, his family members, his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale, and branches of cooperative credit societies allegedly used to launder money .

Preliminary investigations have revealed a complex financial network involving more than 130 bank accounts with transactions exceeding Rs 60 crore. The ED found that Kharat opened multiple accounts in cooperative credit societies in the names of third parties while keeping himself as the nominee and using a common mobile number to control operations .

According to ED officials, over 100 accounts were linked to Samata Cooperative Credit Society in Ahilyanagar, with transactions of approximately Rs 60 crore, while another 30 accounts were connected to Jagdamba Cooperative Credit Society in Sinnar, recording transactions of about Rs 2.7 crore. Kharat served as chairman of Jagdamba Credit Society until 2024 .

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A Mumbai Mirror report citing sources indicated that 87 dummy accounts were used to route over Rs 12 crore in cash, with the accounts allegedly operated using mobile numbers linked to Kharat and his wife Kalpana .

The ED probe has also flagged suspicious land acquisitions, including a 4.48-hectare parcel in Kalman village, North Solapur, purchased on March 28, 2024, for Rs 2.40 crore in the name of Kharat (as power of attorney holder for his wife) . Adjoining plots in the same area were acquired on June 20-21, 2024, in the name of Monika Lalit Pophale for a combined Rs 6.57 crore. Notably, this area falls along the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway corridor .

Investigators have identified at least 51 land parcels held across 11 family members, spread over 14 locations across Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Raigad districts . These include 27 agricultural land entries totalling about 20.9 acres and 24 non-agricultural development-ready plots .

Beyond land, Kharat's asset network includes a farmhouse complex near the Mirgaon temple, a bungalow and office premises in Nashik city, residential flats in Nashik and Pune, and a revenue-generating wedding lawn near Shirdi.

The ED's investigation found that Kharat allegedly sold ordinary items as "blessed objects," claiming they possessed divine healing powers . The money collected from victims and through extortion was then invested in land purchases through his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and his sons .

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on April 6, based on an FIR filed on March 25 at Nashik's Sarkarwada police station, which included allegations of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault .

Kharat, a former merchant Navy officer turned self-proclaimed godman, was arrested on March 18 for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman. He is currently lodged in judicial custody in a Nashik jail .

At least 13 cases have been registered against Kharat, including four cheating cases based on complaints from businessmen based in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahilyanagar, as well as a Shirdi-based farmer .

The case has also raised political questions after photographs surfaced on social media showing senior ministers and politicians from the ruling party visiting him or performing rituals with him . Call detail records allegedly showing calls between senior politicians and Kharat have also emerged .

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced on April 5 that the ED had taken cognisance of Kharat's dubious financial dealings and would launch a probe. The state government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DCP Tejaswi Satpute to probe sexual harassment allegations against Kharat.

ED officials said the searches, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, are continuing . Investigators are examining digital evidence, bank records, and property documents seized during the raids . The agency has frozen Rs 2.4 crore

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