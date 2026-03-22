Maharashtra Opposition Demands Probe Into Leaders Linked To Arrested ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat

Summary of this article
Opposition leaders seek action against ministers and demand scrutiny of their alleged links with Kharat, including examination of call records.
Shiv Sena (UBT) calls for an inquiry and removal of several ministers, while questioning the government’s role in enabling superstition-linked activities.
The state government says the matter is under investigation, maintaining that photographs with Kharat do not necessarily prove direct involvement.
The Opposition on Saturday called for action against Maharashtra leaders, including ministers, linked to Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman arrested on rape charges. This statement was made a day after Rupali Chakankar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, resigned as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.
The Opposition party, Shiv Sena (UBT), said that Rupali Chakankar should be made a co-accused in the case against Kharat because of her association with the godman. Kharat is said to have many political and social connections.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar, said that she had sent Rupali Chakankar’s resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for acceptance. This resignation was given on Friday.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the state government over its alleged links with Kharat, noting that Maharashtra has a law against superstition. He said it was troubling that those responsible for enforcing it appeared connected to Kharat’s activities, adding that action should extend beyond Kharat to his political associates.
Citing photographs of several ministers with Kharat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called for an inquiry and said eight or nine ministers should be removed from the cabinet.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Chakankar’s resignation was insufficient. He called for scrutiny of the call detail records (CDRs) of ministers and political figures linked to Kharat and demanded action against them. He alleged that Kharat amassed significant wealth and maintained ties with leaders in the ruling alliance, raising concerns the case could be suppressed.
Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat described the case as a stain on Maharashtra and said strict action was required. While acknowledging that photographs of Kharat with prominent leaders had surfaced, he cautioned that this did not necessarily prove direct links. He added that the matter was under investigation and appropriate action would follow.
Wadettiwar reiterated that Chakankar’s resignation alone was inadequate and called for a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged involvement of ministers and other individuals. Speaking in Nagpur, he claimed there were attempts to shield influential figures and that the police investigation was under pressure.
He further argued that Chakankar, as head of the State Women’s Commission, was expected to uphold women’s rights and dignity, and that her alleged association with Kharat raised serious concerns. He again demanded examination of the CDRs of all those in contact with Kharat, citing his wealth and influence as grounds for suspicion of a cover-up.
Kharat, who claims to be a retired Merchant Navy officer known as “Captain”, has been visited by several political figures over the years. He was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over a period of three years.
Wadettiwar also criticised the state government for failing to address public concerns and allowing superstition-driven practices to persist.
Separately, commenting on political developments in Satara, where the BJP secured the posts of Zilla Parishad president and vice-president, Wadettiwar alleged internal sabotage within the ruling alliance, despite the BJP lacking a clear majority.