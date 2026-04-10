There is unease in ruling Shiv Sena, but talks of 'Operation Tiger' speculative, say Oppn leaders

Senior opposition leaders in Maharashtra say there is unease within the ruling Shiv Sena, but reject speculation about a split in Shiv Sena (UBT) or any imminent political upheaval.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde PC
Eknath Shinde PC | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

Leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar claim internal discomfort exists in the ruling Sena despite being in power.

Rumours of “Operation Tiger” and defections were dismissed as baseless by Eknath Shinde and speculative by opposition leaders.

Anil Deshmukh asserted that Sena (UBT) MPs remain united under Uddhav Thackeray, making any split unlikely.

Senior Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Friday claimed there was a "sense of discomfort" within the Shiv Sena despite being in power, but dismissed as speculative the reports that a section of opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) will split and join the Eknath Shinde-led party.

They denied the possibility of any major political upheaval in the state in the near future.

Over the past few days, there has been a buzz that the Shiv Sena has secretly launched 'Operation Tiger' in a bid to induce defections among leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT). However, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Sena, on Friday dubbed the reports as "baseless" and said the aim of such "rumours" was to "create sensation".

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Despite being in power, there appears to be a sense of discomfort in the Shiv Sena, including among its top leaders like Eknath Shinde and his ministers."

Related Content
Sunetra Pawar - X; Representative image
Sunetra Pawar Seeks Uddhav Thackeray’s Support; Congress for contesting bypoll
Rupali Chakankar; chair of the Maharashtra Women's commission is facing serious accusations of having links with Ashok Kharat who is arrested in sexual assault case - Rupali Chakankar/Facebook
Maharashtra Opposition Demands Probe Into Leaders Linked To Arrested ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat
Mahayuti leaders (File Photo) - PTI
BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats
Syed Iqbal Syed Khwaja : first Muslim mayor of Parbhani - null
Representation vs Governance: The Real Test for Parbhani’s First Muslim Mayor
Related Content

When asked about reports that Shinde held a secret meeting with Sena (UBT) MPs in Thane and that there has been a buzz that a section of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will join the ruling Sena, he said, "What is the harm in meeting ruling alliance ministers for development works of their constituencies? I don't see any possibility of political realignment." Not all the claims doing rounds necessarily reflect the ground reality, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said.

NCP (SP) leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh questioned the existence of the "Operation Tiger", terming it as speculative.

He claimed that Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to Uddhav Thackeray's party were united and firmly backed their leader.

Given this unity, the likelihood of any major political upheaval or split in the near future appears remote, Deshmukh said.

The Sena (UBT) has 10 MPs. This includes nine members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

In 2022, Shinde led a rebellion within the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray's leadership with a group of MLAs. He subsequently got the party's name and its bow-and-arrow symbol.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  2. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Match Number 16

  3. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  4. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Suffers 'Rishabh Pant' Esque Bat-Slip, Still Clears Boundary - Watch

  5. IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate After GT’s Thriller Win Over DC

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  2. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  3. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

  4. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  5. Polling Concluded For Tripura Byelection, Voter Turnout 79.84%

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. War From An Ocean Away

  4. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar