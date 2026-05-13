Declawing The Tiger: How BJP Dismantled Shiv Sena’s Dominance in Maharashtra Politics

Riding Together: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of the south-bound phase of the high-speed corridor at Marine Drive in 2024 | Photo: Imago/HT

Riding Together: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of the south-bound phase of the high-speed corridor at Marine Drive in 2024 | Photo: Imago/HT