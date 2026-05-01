Maharashtra Day Celebrated Across State

Summary of this article
Maharashtra celebrated Maharashtra Day, marking its formation on May 1, 1960.
Official ceremonies, parades, and cultural events were held across Mumbai and the state.
The day also honours the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and workers’ contributions.
Maharashtra is celebrating Maharashtra Day today with official ceremonies, patriotic events, and cultural programmes across the state, commemorating its formation on May 1, 1960.
The main state-level celebration is being held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where a ceremonial parade, flag hoisting, and police honours are scheduled in the presence of senior government leaders and officials. Security has been tightened and traffic diversions have been enforced in the Dadar area from early morning till noon to facilitate the event.
Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and other cities, government offices, schools, housing societies, and civic institutions are organising flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the martyrs ofthe Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, and performances showcasing Marathi culture through lezim, dhol, lavani, and folk arts.
The day marks the creation of Maharashtra and Gujarat after the reorganisation of the former Bombay State in 1960. It remains one of the most significant occasions in the state’s calendar, celebrating Marathi identity, linguistic pride, and Maharashtra’s contribution to India’s economy, culture, and politics.
Today also coincides with International Workers’ Day and Buddha Purnima, making it a wider public holiday in several parts of India. Banks, many government offices, and public institutions remain closed in Maharashtra.
From bustling Mumbai streets to towns and villages across the state, citizens are marking the day with pride, remembrance, and renewed optimism for Maharashtra’s future.