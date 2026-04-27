Maharashtra Pushes Marathi Mandate For Drivers, Warns Of Action For Non-Compliance

Summary of this article
Government insists autorickshaw, taxi drivers interacting with passengers must have working knowledge of Marathi; enforcement to be strict.
Rickshaw, taxi Unions seek transition period for non-Marathi drivers; proposal under consideration.
State plans short courses and awareness drives, with cultural bodies backing the initiative.
Drivers of all commercial passenger vehicles in Maharashtra will be required to have a working knowledge of Marathi, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Monday, warning of strict action against those who fail to comply.
Speaking at a meeting at Mantralaya, Sarnaik reiterated that the government is firm on the proposed rule, stressing that drivers—who interact directly with passengers—must be able to communicate in basic Marathi. While he did not specify vehicle categories, the directive is intended to cover all commercial passenger transport.
The announcement comes amid growing calls from various quarters to defer the plan to make Marathi compulsory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1. Sarnaik said demands by unions to allow a transition period for non-Marathi drivers are “reasonable” and are currently under consideration.
The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, labour leaders Shashank Rao and Haji Arafat Shaikh, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, and representatives of autorickshaw and taxi unions.
Emphasising that Maharashtra is both progressive and employment-oriented, Sarnaik said a basic knowledge of the state language is a minimum requirement for those engaged in public-facing work. “Marathi, as the state language, must be respected, and non-Marathi drivers should learn it,” he said. PTI reported.
The government plans to support drivers through short courses in functional Marathi and awareness campaigns. Cultural organisations such as the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, along with writers, have extended their support to the initiative.
Sarnaik added that a meeting of 59 regional and deputy regional transport officers will be held to finalise implementation details and chart the way forward.
(With inputs from PTI)