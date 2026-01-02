Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asserted that only Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra and no other language will be imposed.



Speaking at the opening of the 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All-India Marathi literary meet) in Satara, he did, however, add that it was improper to support foreign languages like French and Spanish while opposing other Indian languages.



Following strong complaints, the BJP-led government last year withdrew its plan to teach Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools starting with the first standard and established a committee to look into the matter.