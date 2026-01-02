Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

Chief minister rules out language imposition, says students are free to learn any Indian language.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
  • Devendra Fadnavis said Marathi is the only compulsory language in Maharashtra.

  • The government dropped plans to make Hindi mandatory from Class 1 after opposition.

  • A committee is finalising its report on the three-language formula for schools.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asserted that only Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra and no other language will be imposed.

Speaking at the opening of the 99th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All-India Marathi literary meet) in Satara, he did, however, add that it was improper to support foreign languages like French and Spanish while opposing other Indian languages.

Following strong complaints, the BJP-led government last year withdrew its plan to teach Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools starting with the first standard and established a committee to look into the matter.

Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the All India Marathi Literary Conference 2023, at Worli, on January 4, 2023 in Mumbai, India. - Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Fadnavis Draws The Line – Next Mumbai Mayor Will Be Hindu-Marathi

BY Outlook News Desk

The issue of language compulsion is being widely debated, Fadnavis noted in his speech.

"As chief minister, I want to clearly state that in Maharashtra, only Marathi is compulsory. No other language is compulsory. However, there were differing opinions regarding the three-language formula. Students have the freedom to learn any Indian language of their choice. The only question was from which standard the third language should be introduced," he said.

A report prepared during the MVA government recommended making Hindi compulsory from the first standard, and his government initially pursued this proposal, Fadnavis said, referring to the controversy.

"But there was a widespread debate and opposition to making the language compulsory from the first standard. Therefore, a committee headed by Narendra Jadhav has been constituted...," he added.

The Jadhav committee's report was in the final stage, and the government will take an appropriate decision after it is submitted, said the chief minister.

"However, I would like to reiterate that in Maharashtra, only Marathi is compulsory and no other language," he added.

"I would also like to ruefully point out that we roll out the red carpet for languages like English, French and Spanish.... our stance towards these languages is welcoming as these are international languages. But it is inappropriate to welcome international languages while opposing Indian languages. I believe our Indian languages should also be accorded the same respect, and that is our stand," he said.

According to Fadnavis, the protracted fight for Marathi's "Abhijat Bhasha" (classical language) designation finally paid off when Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the effort, and Marathi was given the prominence it has always deserved.

However, he warned Marathi speakers must not be satisfied just yet.

"Now, the aim is to achieve `lok manyata' (popular acceptance) for Marathi across the country," the CM added.

Fadnavis also referred to the Marathi literary meet held at Satara during the Emergency, presided over by eminent writer and scholar Durga Bhagwat.

"A resolution was passed then, condemning the Emergency. Her (Bhagwat's) statement during the Sammelan was particularly important. She said that binding literature with rules is not only laughable but dangerous as well. This statement became a headline," he noted.

"I believe that as long as we preserve the freedom of thought, expression, literature, and counter-thought, no harm will come. No matter how often someone claims that the Constitution is in danger. Our Constitution is extremely strong. Nobody can suppress the freedoms guaranteed by it. They will always remain intact," the CM added. 

Published At:
