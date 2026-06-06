Delhi Police Detain Six During Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police detained six people ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar to prevent possible clashes.
Hundreds of students and young professionals participated in the protest demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities.
Heavy security was deployed across Delhi amid concerns over crowd management and law-and-order issues.
Six people were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday to prevent a possible clash between rival groups during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said.
According to police, the detentions were made as a precautionary measure after authorities received inputs about possible tensions between supporters and opponents of the online movement.
Officials said the individuals were taken into preventive custody after allegedly attempting to create a disturbance near the protest venue.
Heavy Security Deployed Across Delhi
Police said the move was aimed at ensuring the protest concluded peacefully without any major law-and-order issues.
A heavy security deployment was maintained at Jantar Mantar and other key locations across the national capital.
More than 1,000 police personnel were reportedly deployed across the New Delhi district and other sensitive areas. Additional security arrangements were also put in place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and border entry points.
Senior police officers monitored the situation on the ground while barricades were erected around the protest site to regulate crowd movement and separate rival groups.
Students Demand Action Over Exam Irregularities
The protest was led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and drew hundreds of participants, largely students and young professionals.
Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.
Several participants wore cockroach masks and carried flowers during the demonstration. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.
The gathering witnessed slogans demanding greater accountability and transparency in the conduct of examinations and recruitment processes.
CJP Movement Gained Momentum After Exam Controversies
The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a youth-driven online movement following allegations of irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), CBSE-linked exams and SSC recruitment processes.
Over the past month, the group has gained traction on social media through campaigns focusing on examination transparency and accountability.
Delhi Police had tightened security arrangements ahead of the protest amid concerns over large crowds and potential disruption attempts by rival groups.