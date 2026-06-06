Pope Leo Calls For End To ‘Polarising Narratives’ During Spain Visit

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate end to “polarising narratives” that fuel hatred and deepen divisions in societies.
The Pope made the remarks while addressing a large gathering in Spain, calling for mutual respect and constructive dialogue.
He emphasised the need for people across ideological, cultural and political lines to work together for the common good and reject extremism.
Pope Leo XIV on Thursday appealed for an end to “polarising narratives” that are increasing division and hostility in societies, during his official visit to Spain.
Speaking at a major public event in Madrid, the Pope expressed concern over the growing trend of extreme rhetoric, misinformation and confrontational politics across Europe and the world. He urged leaders, media, and citizens to promote dialogue, empathy and reconciliation instead of division.
“We must reject polarising narratives that only serve to divide us. True progress and peace can only be achieved when we listen to one another and work for the common good,” Pope Leo said.
The Pontiff’s visit comes at a time when Spain and several European countries are witnessing heightened political polarisation and social tensions. During his trip, he held meetings with King Felipe VI, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and senior Church officials.
Pope Leo also highlighted the role of faith communities in fostering unity and healing societal wounds. He called upon people of all backgrounds to build bridges rather than walls and to reject hatred in public discourse.
The Pope’s message has received widespread attention and appreciation across Spain and Europe, with many viewing it as a timely moral voice calling for moderation and understanding in an increasingly fragmented world.