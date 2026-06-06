Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Pole On Brink Of History Against Russian Prodigy

Poland's Maja Chwalinska serves to Russia's Diana Shnaider during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Maja Chwalinska vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Roland-Garros women’s singles final between Maja Chwalińska and Mirra Andreeva on Saturday, 6 June at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The title clash guarantees a first-time Grand Slam champion, with World No. 8 Andreeva taking on World No. 114 Chwalińska, who has made history as the first qualifier to reach the French Open final. Andreeva has been in commanding form on clay, dropping just one set in Paris and storming past Marta Kostyuk in the semis, while Chwalińska has produced a stunning breakthrough run, including a straight-sets win over Diana Shnaider, losing only one set across nine matches. This is the pair’s first meeting on the WTA Tour, setting up a final between Andreeva’s consistency and firepower and Chwalińska’s resilience and control. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Paris.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2026, 07:24:13 pm IST Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Set 1 Andreeva grabs the early break. From 15-all, she steps in to punish a short ball and moves ahead to 15-30, keeping points short and sharp. A Chwalińska error then gifts her double break point, and the qualifier finally cracks under pressure on the second chance, sending one long into the air. Break confirmed. Andreeva leads 2–1 in the first set and is dictating the early tempo.

6 Jun 2026, 07:13:19 pm IST Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Game On! We are underway in the Roland-Garros 2026 women’s singles final as Maja Chwalińska takes on Mirra Andreeva. The Philippe-Chatrier crowd is locked in, every point already feeling heavy with history as both players look to grab control early.

6 Jun 2026, 06:47:14 pm IST Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Timing And Streaming Info The women’s singles final of the French Open 2026 between Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, with action set to begin at 6:50 p.m. IST. In India, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, while fans can also catch the live stream on SonyLIV and FanCode via both their apps and websites.