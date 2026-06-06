Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Pole On Brink Of History Against Russian Prodigy

Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Set 1
Andreeva grabs the early break.
From 15-all, she steps in to punish a short ball and moves ahead to 15-30, keeping points short and sharp. A Chwalińska error then gifts her double break point, and the qualifier finally cracks under pressure on the second chance, sending one long into the air.
Break confirmed. Andreeva leads 2–1 in the first set and is dictating the early tempo.
Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Game On!
We are underway in the Roland-Garros 2026 women’s singles final as Maja Chwalińska takes on Mirra Andreeva. The Philippe-Chatrier crowd is locked in, every point already feeling heavy with history as both players look to grab control early.
Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Timing And Streaming Info
The women’s singles final of the French Open 2026 between Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, with action set to begin at 6:50 p.m. IST.
In India, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, while fans can also catch the live stream on SonyLIV and FanCode via both their apps and websites.
Maja Chwalinska Vs Mirra Andreeva LIVE Score, French Open Final: Hello!
Greetings, and welcome back to our live blog covering the French Open final between Maja Chwalińska and Mirra Andreeva. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this title clash at Roland-Garros.