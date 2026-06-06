Higher Qualifications Cannot Always Be Considered For Lower Eligibility Posts: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that candidates with higher qualifications cannot claim eligibility or preference for posts that specify lower educational requirements.
The court emphasised that recruitment rules and eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement must be followed strictly.
The judgment is expected to impact government and public sector recruitments across the country by preventing disputes over over-qualification.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that higher qualifications cannot always be considered for posts with lower eligibility criteria, stating that candidates with advanced degrees have no automatic right to apply or be selected for such positions.
A bench of the apex court observed that recruitment authorities are bound by the specific qualifications prescribed in the rules or advertisement. Allowing over-qualified candidates as a matter of right could lead to unnecessary litigation and frustration among other eligible aspirants.
The court made it clear that while higher qualification may be an asset in certain cases, it cannot override or substitute the stipulated minimum eligibility requirements unless the rules explicitly permit relaxation or preference.
The verdict came in a case where candidates with higher educational qualifications had challenged their exclusion from selection processes for posts that required only basic qualifications. The Supreme Court dismissed their claims, reinforcing the principle that eligibility norms must be strictly followed.
Legal experts described the judgment as significant for maintaining transparency and order in public employment. The ruling is likely to serve as an important precedent in future service law and recruitment-related disputes across central and state governments.