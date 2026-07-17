Beyond Algorithms: Why Higher Education Still Matters

The arrival of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has reignited one of the oldest debates in education: do colleges still matter? When technology entrepreneur Elon Musk recently remarked that one does not need college to learn because “almost everything is available online”, the statement found resonance among a generation accustomed to acquiring knowledge through YouTube, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), podcasts and AI-powered learning assistants. Economist Sanjeev Sanyal advanced a similar argument, suggesting that the conventional lecture-based model has outlived its utility and that young people should begin working earlier while pursuing flexible educational pathways.
Such views reflect an undeniable reality. Never before has knowledge been so widely accessible. AI can explain complex concepts, solve equations, write software code, summarise research papers, translate languages and personalise learning in ways that were unimaginable only a few years ago. A student sitting in a small town today can access lectures from the world’s finest universities, interact with AI tutors around the clock and master new skills at minimal cost.
It is therefore reasonable to ask whether the traditional college degree is losing its relevance.
Yet the question itself is incomplete because it assumes that the primary purpose of colleges has always been to transmit information. It has not. Colleges have endured for centuries not because they monopolised knowledge but because they created environments where knowledge could be questioned, tested, refined and transformed into innovation. They have served as communities where students encounter ideas different from their own, learn to disagree respectfully, develop intellectual discipline and cultivate habits of inquiry that extend far beyond examinations.
Artificial Intelligence changes how knowledge is delivered, but it does not diminish the importance of institutions that shape judgement, imagination and character. If anything, it makes their role more significant.
Information is no longer scarce. human capability is.
For much of history, information was scarce. Books were expensive, libraries were limited and teachers were the principal custodians of knowledge. The lecture became the centrepiece of higher education because it was the most efficient way of disseminating information.
That historical context has disappeared.
Today, information is abundant. AI has democratised access to knowledge with remarkable speed. Students can learn programming from Silicon Valley engineers, economics from Nobel laureates and philosophy from distinguished scholars without ever entering a conventional classroom. Intelligent tutoring systems can adapt explanations to individual learning styles, provide instant feedback and generate personalised practice exercises.
AI changes how knowledge is delivered, but it does not diminish the importance of institutions that shape judgement and character.
This transformation has understandably prompted predictions about the decline of colleges. But these predictions confuse information with education.
Knowing something is fundamentally different from understanding it. Understanding differs from applying it. Application differs from creating new knowledge. Education occupies this larger space. It involves developing critical thinking, ethical judgement, analytical reasoning, creativity and the ability to work with people whose experiences and viewpoints differ from one’s own. These qualities emerge through discussion, experimentation, mentorship, research, collaborative projects and exposure to real-world problems. They cannot simply be downloaded from the internet or generated by an algorithm.
The distinction becomes even more important in the AI era. As machines become increasingly capable of processing information and automating routine cognitive tasks, the comparative advantage of human beings shifts towards capabilities that remain difficult to replicate—curiosity, empathy, leadership, interdisciplinary thinking, moral reasoning and the ability to make decisions under conditions of uncertainty.
The future, therefore, belongs not to those who possess the most information, but to those who know how to interpret, question and apply it wisely.
The changing purpose of colleges
This changing reality demands a corresponding transformation in higher education. Colleges can no longer justify their existence merely by delivering lectures or conducting examinations. Information has become ubiquitous; meaningful learning has not.
The most successful institutions of the future will increasingly distinguish themselves by the quality of experiences they provide rather than the quantity of content they deliver. They will become centres of inquiry where research informs teaching, classrooms encourage debate, laboratories promote experimentation and campuses expose students to diverse disciplines and perspectives.
Countries leading the AI revolution are investing more in universities, recognising talent and research as enduring competitive advantages
Equally important, colleges will become places where students learn to navigate ambiguity. Many of the professions today’s students will enter are themselves evolving rapidly under the influence of AI, automation, biotechnology and climate change. Technical knowledge acquired during a three- or four-year degree may require repeated updating over the course of a career. What will remain valuable is the ability to learn continuously, adapt to new technologies and collaborate across disciplines.
This explains why employers increasingly value graduates who demonstrate communication skills, adaptability, creativity and problem-solving abilities alongside technical competence. The workplace of the future will reward those who can work effectively with intelligent machines rather than compete against them.
Higher education must therefore move from being a provider of information to becoming a builder of human capability.
The global race for talent
The belief that AI will render colleges obsolete is also contradicted by global trends.
Countries leading the technological revolution are not reducing investment in higher education; they are expanding it. The global competition is no longer centred on who has access to information. Information is increasingly available to everyone. The real competition lies in who can create new knowledge, produce breakthrough technologies and nurture highly skilled talent capable of solving complex scientific and societal challenges.
Realising NEP 2020 requires sustained investment in faculty, research, digital infrastructure, autonomy and stronger academia-industry-government partnerships
China illustrates this shift most clearly. Over the past two decades, it has invested heavily in universities, research infrastructure, faculty development and innovation ecosystems. Institutions that were once regional players have emerged among the world’s leading centres of engineering, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing. These investments reflect a strategic understanding that national competitiveness depends as much on universities as on industrial policy.
The same pattern is visible elsewhere. The United States continues to derive enormous technological advantage from research universities that have generated transformative discoveries across computing, medicine and engineering. European nations, South Korea and Singapore have similarly strengthened links between universities, research laboratories and industry. Their experience demonstrates that while AI can accelerate learning, it cannot replace the ecosystems that universities create—ecosystems built on sustained research, interdisciplinary collaboration, mentorship and long-term investment.
For India, this carries an important lesson.
The country’s aspiration to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, clean energy, space technology and advanced manufacturing cannot be realised simply by producing more graduates. It requires institutions capable of producing innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs and thoughtful public leaders.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises this imperative through its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, research, academic flexibility and holistic learning. Yet policy intent alone will not transform higher education. Real progress demands sustained investment in faculty, research infrastructure, digital technologies, institutional autonomy and meaningful partnerships between academia, industry and government.
More importantly, it requires a change in how society itself views colleges—not merely as gateways to employment, but as institutions that generate knowledge, strengthen democracy, foster social mobility and prepare citizens for an increasingly uncertain future.
Methodology 2026
The Outlook ICARE Rankings 2025 India’s Best Professional Colleges utilize a comprehensive and rigorously designed framework to evaluate higher education institutions across five core dimensions: Academic and Research Excellence, Industry Interface and Placement, Infrastructure and Facilities, Governance and Extension, and Diversity and Outreach. Each broad category is broken down into specific sub-parameters, with assigned weightages contributing to a cumulative score out of 1000. Data for the rankings is primarily collected through structured institutional surveys and verified through supporting documentation. It is cross-referenced with credible third-party sources such as AISHE, NAAC, and NIRF.
The methodology underpinning these rankings results from several years of sustained research and refinement. It has been shaped through continuous engagement with academic leaders, vice-chancellors, deans, and subject matter experts, and through reviews of national and international literature on higher education quality assessment. Trend analysis from data spanning 2016 to 2024 has informed many of the framework’s improvements. Notably, the methodology remains dynamic, incorporating feedback from stakeholders and adapting to new data sources, sectoral developments, and shifts in the higher education landscape.
The final rankings are determined by aggregating scores based on the following weightages: Academic and Research Excellence (40%, 400 points), Industry Interface and Placement (20%, 200 points), Infrastructure and Facilities (15%, 150 points), Governance and Extension (15%, 150 points), and Diversity and Outreach (10%, 100 points). The scores for each parameter are normalized and combined to yield a final score out of 1000, enabling a fair and holistic comparison of institutions across India.
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)