AI Unleashed: Transforming Business Education For Tomorrow’s Leaders

Globally, fewer than 30 percent of business graduates feel prepared to work confidently with AI tools. In India, this figure is even lower, partly due to challenges in the pace of curriculum updates and faculty training. A recent survey of faculty members from India’s top business schools found that only 7 percent identify as AI experts, and barely half (51%) believe AI currently has a positive impact on student learning, highlighting an urgent need for robust AI curricula and academic leadership in Indian management education.