Schools Shut, Online Classes Back Amid Smog and Cold Wave: State-Wise Updates

Delhi-NCR: Online classes for Grades Nursery–5; hybrid mode for others.
Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Bareilly/Rampur closed for Grades 1–8 till Dec 20.
Jammu & Kashmir: Schools shut until Dec 19 due to extreme cold.
Bihar: Patna schools delay start time to 8:30 AM.
A hazardous mix of severe pollution and a biting cold wave has forced authorities across North India to disrupt regular schooling. As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR hovers in the 'severe' zone and dense fog envelops the plains, state governments are prioritizing student safety. In the capital, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 is in effect, mandating a return to online learning for younger children. Similarly, administrations in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have issued closure orders or revised timings to shield students from the harsh winter elements.
Delhi-NCR School Closure Updates
The situation in Delhi is critical, with pollution levels posing serious health risks. All physical classes for Nursery to Class 5 have been suspended indefinitely, with schools shifting to online platforms to protect young children from toxic air. For students in Classes 6 to 9 and 11, a hybrid learning model is being encouraged to minimize daily exposure to the smog. However, physical classes for Board Exam students (Classes 10 and 12) continue as scheduled to ensure their preparation is not hampered, though strict precautionary measures are advised. In neighboring Haryana districts like Gurugram and Faridabad, authorities typically align with Delhi's protocols, so parents are urged to stay updated on district-specific orders as pollution levels fluctuate.
Uttar Pradesh Winter Vacation News
In Uttar Pradesh, the primary disruptor is the intense cold wave accompanied by dense fog. The administration in Bareilly and Rampur has ordered all schools (government and private) for Classes 1 to 8 to remain closed from December 18 to 20. For senior students in Rampur (Classes 9-12), school timings have been revised to 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM to ensure safer travel. Similarly, schools in Lucknow will now operate from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, avoiding the hazardous early morning visibility issues. Other districts like Ghaziabad and Meerut are also monitoring the weather closely and may adjust timings if the cold wave intensifies further.
Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar Updates
Further north, schools in Jammu & Kashmir have remained closed until December 19 due to freezing temperatures and snowfall in the valley. Meanwhile, in Bihar, the impact of the winter chill is being felt in Patna and Gaya. Although a full holiday hasn't been declared, the Patna District Magistrate has ordered a delay in school opening times, mandating that classes start no earlier than 8:30 AM. This adjustment is designed to protect students from the dense morning fog and the sharp drop in mercury levels during the early hours.