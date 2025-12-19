Schools Shut, Online Classes Back Amid Smog and Cold Wave: State-Wise Updates

Delhi-NCR School Closure Updates

The situation in Delhi is critical, with pollution levels posing serious health risks. All physical classes for Nursery to Class 5 have been suspended indefinitely, with schools shifting to online platforms to protect young children from toxic air. For students in Classes 6 to 9 and 11, a hybrid learning model is being encouraged to minimize daily exposure to the smog. However, physical classes for Board Exam students (Classes 10 and 12) continue as scheduled to ensure their preparation is not hampered, though strict precautionary measures are advised. In neighboring Haryana districts like Gurugram and Faridabad, authorities typically align with Delhi's protocols, so parents are urged to stay updated on district-specific orders as pollution levels fluctuate.