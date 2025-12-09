Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir as Cold Wave Grips North India

IMD Cold Wave Alert and Regional Impact

The India Meteorological Department has issued a comprehensive cold wave alert for multiple regions across India, with conditions predicted to intensify from December 9 through December 12 and extend further into some areas through December 13. Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from December 10–13, while Punjab is expected to experience similar conditions from December 11–13. Vidarbha and Telangana may see cold wave conditions on December 10–11, and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are forecast to be affected on December 12–13.​