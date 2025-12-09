Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir as Cold Wave Grips North India

Snowfall blankets Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as cold wave grips north India. Shopian records minus 4.2°C, Srinagar minus 2.5°C. Rohtang Pass receives snow; Manali-Leh road closed. IMD forecasts cold wave through Dec 13, with temps dropping 2°C then rising 2–4°C after Dec 12.​

snowfall alert
| Photo: PTI
  • Snowfall has hit higher areas of Himachal Pradesh and central Kashmir; Shopian is near minus 4°C and Srinagar below minus 2°C.​

  • IMD has issued a broad cold wave alert for north, central and eastern India for December 9–13.​

  • Minimum temperatures over northwest plains are falling by about 2°C before a slight rise after December 12.

Cold wave conditions swept through northern India on December 9, 2025, bringing snowfall to higher altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh and central Kashmir, marking the onset of harsh winter weather across the region. Shopian in south Kashmir has emerged as the coldest place in the country, recording a temperature of minus 4.2°C, while Srinagar overnight dipped to minus 2.5°C, significantly below the seasonal average. The higher areas of central Kashmir witnessed light snowfall that rendered the Srinagar-Leh national highway slippery and treacherous for vehicular movement.​

Himalayan Snowfall and Road Closures

Upper areas of Himachal Pradesh, including the iconic Rohtang Pass near Manali in Kullu district, received snow during the early hours of December 9, creating hazardous travel conditions. The Manali-Leh road, which links Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh, has been officially closed for vehicles beyond Darcha due to poor road conditions and snowfall, as per standard winter protocols that activate this closure every year. Authorities have advised travelers to avoid the route and wait for weather conditions to improve before attempting the journey.

IMD Cold Wave Alert and Regional Impact

The India Meteorological Department has issued a comprehensive cold wave alert for multiple regions across India, with conditions predicted to intensify from December 9 through December 12 and extend further into some areas through December 13. Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from December 10–13, while Punjab is expected to experience similar conditions from December 11–13. Vidarbha and Telangana may see cold wave conditions on December 10–11, and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are forecast to be affected on December 12–13.​

Dense Fog Warnings

Dense fog is expected during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur from December 10–14, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 10–11, reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions for commuters and travelers. The combination of cold wave, snowfall in higher altitudes, and dense fog across different regions is creating a complex and challenging weather situation across north and central India.

Temperature Trend Forecast

The IMD forecasts a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by 2°C over the plains of northwest India during the next two days (December 9–11). No major change is expected over the following two days (December 11–12), but a subsequent rise of 2–4°C is anticipated over the three days after December 12, providing some relief from the intense cold. This temperature pattern suggests that the harshest cold will be experienced between December 10–12, with conditions gradually improving from December 13 onwards.​

