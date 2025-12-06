Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave: Kanpur Plunges to 4.2°C, Severe Chill Predicted from December 8

Impact of Western Disturbance and Future Outlook

The current cold wave is being driven by a Western Disturbance over the Himalayas, which has caused snowfall in the mountains and is channeling icy polar winds into the plains of Uttar Pradesh. This disturbance is expected to intensify from December 8, leading to a further drop in temperatures and possibly harsher conditions. December and January are traditionally the coldest months in Uttar Pradesh, and the IMD anticipates that the cold wave will persist for the next 4–5 days, with no significant rainfall expected. The weather will remain dry, with shallow to moderate fog in the mornings, and residents are advised to prepare for an extended spell of winter.