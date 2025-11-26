Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

IMD Forecast and Future Weather Patterns

The IMD weather forecast indicates that after the next 24-48 hours of temperature decline, conditions may stabilize with partial temperature recovery beginning November 29. The Uttar Pradesh weather forecast predicts that beyond November 30, temperatures will experience a gradual increase, reducing severe cold stress. However, IMD weather update warns that morning and evening cold will persist through December's opening days, with shallow to moderate fog expected during early morning hours through early December. The UP weather alert remains active, advising residents to exercise caution, use appropriate winter clothing, and monitor further updates. Wind patterns shifting from the northwest will continue introducing colder air masses, though intensity is expected to moderate after this critical 48-hour period.