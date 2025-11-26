Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

Uttar Pradesh weather alert issued for dense fog and cold conditions; UP temperature today is plummeting to 8-11°C with further drops predicted.
The Uttar Pradesh weather alert has intensified as the state faces a dual meteorological challenge, combining a rapidly cold wave in Uttar Pradesh conditions with significant Uttar Pradesh fog alert warnings across multiple districts. The UP weather alert indicates minimum temperatures have dropped dramatically, with cities like Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest readings at 9.4°C, significantly below seasonal norms. Dense fog enveloping the region has triggered IMD weather update advisories, affecting eight key districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, and Rampur. The Uttar Pradesh weather update reveals visibility has plummeted to dangerous levels, with some areas experiencing visibility as low as 400 meters during early morning hours.
Uttar Pradesh Temperature Decline and Visibility Hazards
The UP temperature today across major cities reflects concerning patterns, with Kanpur recording 10.2°C, Etawah at 10.0°C, and Meerut at 10.3°C, all significantly below normal seasonal temperatures. The IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts additional temperature drops of 2-3°C over the subsequent 48 hours, particularly affecting northern zones. Weather in Uttar Pradesh shows daytime maximum temperatures remain depressed at 25-28°C, approximately 1.5-3°C below seasonal norms.
The Uttar Pradesh fog alert indicates dense fog with visibility ranging from 20-50 meters persists across western districts during late night and early morning hours. Districts particularly affected include Bareilly and Kushinagar, where visibility dropped to 400 meters, severely impacting road traffic and transportation schedules. Schools have issued advisories regarding morning fog conditions, and traffic authorities have deployed additional safety measures on highways. Multiple meteorological stations across Uttar Pradesh recorded the steepest temperature declines in the past 48 hours since early November, with several districts experiencing drops exceeding regional patterns.
IMD Forecast and Future Weather Patterns
The IMD weather forecast indicates that after the next 24-48 hours of temperature decline, conditions may stabilize with partial temperature recovery beginning November 29. The Uttar Pradesh weather forecast predicts that beyond November 30, temperatures will experience a gradual increase, reducing severe cold stress. However, IMD weather update warns that morning and evening cold will persist through December's opening days, with shallow to moderate fog expected during early morning hours through early December. The UP weather alert remains active, advising residents to exercise caution, use appropriate winter clothing, and monitor further updates. Wind patterns shifting from the northwest will continue introducing colder air masses, though intensity is expected to moderate after this critical 48-hour period.