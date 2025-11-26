Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

Uttar Pradesh faces severe weather alert with dense fog and cold wave. Temperatures plunging below normal; visibility reduced across eight districts; authorities advise cautious travel and winter precautions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert
Weather: Winter fog in Dehradun | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh weather alert issued for dense fog and cold conditions; UP temperature today is plummeting to 8-11°C with further drops predicted.

  • Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh gripping western districts; Uttar Pradesh fog alert for Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar with visibility 20-50 meters.

  • UP weather update shows temperatures falling 2-3°C over the next 48 hours; IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh warns of prolonged morning fog through November 29.

  • Visibility reduced to 400 meters in Bareilly and Kushinagar; Uttar Pradesh weather forecast suggests cold conditions easing after December 1.

The Uttar Pradesh weather alert has intensified as the state faces a dual meteorological challenge, combining a rapidly cold wave in Uttar Pradesh conditions with significant Uttar Pradesh fog alert warnings across multiple districts. The UP weather alert indicates minimum temperatures have dropped dramatically, with cities like Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest readings at 9.4°C, significantly below seasonal norms. Dense fog enveloping the region has triggered IMD weather update advisories, affecting eight key districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, and Rampur. The Uttar Pradesh weather update reveals visibility has plummeted to dangerous levels, with some areas experiencing visibility as low as 400 meters during early morning hours.

Uttar Pradesh Temperature Decline and Visibility Hazards

The UP temperature today across major cities reflects concerning patterns, with Kanpur recording 10.2°C, Etawah at 10.0°C, and Meerut at 10.3°C, all significantly below normal seasonal temperatures. The IMD forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts additional temperature drops of 2-3°C over the subsequent 48 hours, particularly affecting northern zones. Weather in Uttar Pradesh shows daytime maximum temperatures remain depressed at 25-28°C, approximately 1.5-3°C below seasonal norms.

The Uttar Pradesh fog alert indicates dense fog with visibility ranging from 20-50 meters persists across western districts during late night and early morning hours. Districts particularly affected include Bareilly and Kushinagar, where visibility dropped to 400 meters, severely impacting road traffic and transportation schedules. Schools have issued advisories regarding morning fog conditions, and traffic authorities have deployed additional safety measures on highways. Multiple meteorological stations across Uttar Pradesh recorded the steepest temperature declines in the past 48 hours since early November, with several districts experiencing drops exceeding regional patterns.

Related Content
Related Content

IMD Forecast and Future Weather Patterns

The IMD weather forecast indicates that after the next 24-48 hours of temperature decline, conditions may stabilize with partial temperature recovery beginning November 29. The Uttar Pradesh weather forecast predicts that beyond November 30, temperatures will experience a gradual increase, reducing severe cold stress. However, IMD weather update warns that morning and evening cold will persist through December's opening days, with shallow to moderate fog expected during early morning hours through early December. The UP weather alert remains active, advising residents to exercise caution, use appropriate winter clothing, and monitor further updates. Wind patterns shifting from the northwest will continue introducing colder air masses, though intensity is expected to moderate after this critical 48-hour period.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: IND Lose Sudharsan Post Tea As SA Edge Closer To Win

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Goa, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Services Smash 170+; MUM Opt To Bowl First

  3. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  4. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  5. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  3. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

Latest Stories

  1. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  6. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  7. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old

  8. Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win