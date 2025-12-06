Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Cold Wave at 5.6°C, AQI 'Very Poor' at 333, Fog Forecast

Delhi NCR: IMD Alerts and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures markedly below normal at isolated places and appreciably below normal across most parts of Delhi. A shallow fog advisory remains in effect for the weekend, with mist and haze expected during morning hours from December 5 to 11. The IMD has also noted that surface winds from the northwest direction at speeds of 15-20 kmph during daytime may help disperse pollutants but will also enhance the chill factor.​