Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Grip Capital Region

NCR Weather Forecast and AQI Status

The NCR weather forecast today indicates continued fog through the morning with gradual clearance by afternoon as solar heating increases. However, AQI and fog in Delhi today remain severe, with air quality index exceeding hazardous levels (400+), making outdoor activities inadvisable for vulnerable populations. Poor visibility in Delhi NCR creates dangerous conditions for drivers; authorities have issued advisories recommending the use of headlights, reduced speed, and avoiding unnecessary travel during peak fog hours. Residents are advised to avoid early morning travel, use public transport where feasible, and wear N95 masks when venturing outdoors.