Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Grip Capital Region

Delhi NCR experiences severe dense fog and cold wave Tuesday with temperatures 6–20°C across region. Hazardous air quality persists; visibility severely reduced affecting flight and train operations. Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad face similar conditions. Residents advised to avoid early morning travel.​

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather Today
Weather: Dense fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Delhi NCR weather today shows a dense fog blanket with temperatures ranging from 6–20°C; hazardous air quality continues across the capital region.​

  • Cold wave in Delhi NCR intensifies with visibility severely reduced; flight delays and train delays reported due to fog conditions.​

  • Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad all experience similar dense fog alert conditions; early morning travel is hazardous for commuters.​

  • IMD weather forecast for Delhi shows gradual improvement from midweek; AQI and fog in Delhi today remain in the hazardous category.

Delhi National Capital Region faces a challenging morning with dense fog blanketing the entire region on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, creating hazardous travel conditions and severely compromised visibility across major roads and highways. The cold wave in Delhi NCR continues with temperatures hovering between 6°C minimum and 20°C maximum, creating bitterly cold conditions, particularly during early morning hours when fog density reaches peak levels. Air quality remains hazardous with PM2.5 and PM10 levels continuing to exceed safe limits, combining with fog to create a dangerous atmospheric situation affecting millions of residents.

Flight operations at Delhi airports face significant delays due to fog affecting visibility and landing procedures, while train delays due to fog in Delhi have been reported on multiple routes, affecting thousands of commuters. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi indicates that conditions may show marginal improvement from Wednesday onwards as wind patterns shift, though immediate relief remains limited.

Noida Weather Today

Noida weather today reflects similar dense fog conditions with visibility reduced to less than 50 meters in several areas, creating hazardous road conditions for early morning commuters. Temperatures in Noida range from 7–21°C with heavy dew accumulation on vegetation and vehicles, while humidity levels remain high around 75 percent. Commuters are advised to reduce vehicle speed and use headlights during peak fog hours.​

Gurugram Weather Today

Gurugram weather today records temperatures 9–20°C with the thick fog blanket persisting through morning hours, affecting traffic movement on national highways and nearby Indira Gandhi International Airport operations. Visibility remains severely compromised, particularly on expressways connecting to Delhi.​

Ghaziabad Weather Today

Ghaziabad weather today shows temperatures 8–22°C with dense fog affecting the district throughout morning hours, disrupting traffic on national highways passing through the industrial belt. Wind speeds around 5–8 km/h prevent effective pollutant dispersion, maintaining hazardous air quality levels.​

Faridabad Weather Today

Faridabad weather today experiences similar conditions with temperatures 8–19°C and dense fog affecting both residential and industrial areas. The industrial belt faces operational challenges due to poor visibility and hazardous air quality index readings.

NCR Weather Forecast and AQI Status

The NCR weather forecast today indicates continued fog through the morning with gradual clearance by afternoon as solar heating increases. However, AQI and fog in Delhi today remain severe, with air quality index exceeding hazardous levels (400+), making outdoor activities inadvisable for vulnerable populations. Poor visibility in Delhi NCR creates dangerous conditions for drivers; authorities have issued advisories recommending the use of headlights, reduced speed, and avoiding unnecessary travel during peak fog hours. Residents are advised to avoid early morning travel, use public transport where feasible, and wear N95 masks when venturing outdoors.

