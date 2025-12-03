Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Cold Wave, Hazardous Air, and Fog Grip the Capital

Hazardous Air Quality and Fog

The Delhi NCR air quality update is alarming. As of December 3, the city's overall AQI hovered near 400, classified as "Hazardous." Critical hotspots like Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Punjabi Bagh recorded levels well into the severe zone. The primary culprit is the combination of low wind speeds (less than 10 kmph) and temperature inversion, which prevents the dispersion of particulate matter.

Fog Alert: Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours, reducing visibility on major highways like the Yamuna Expressway and NH-44.

Forecast: The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts no immediate relief, with pollution levels likely to remain in the "Very Poor" to "Severe" category until at least December 5.

Commuters are urged to use fog lights and drive cautiously, while the general public is advised to use N95 masks to mitigate the impact of toxic smog.