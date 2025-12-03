Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Cold Wave, Hazardous Air, and Fog Grip the Capital

Delhi NCR faces cold wave alert from Dec 3–6 with minimum temps dropping to 7°C. Air quality turns hazardous (AQI ~400) as smog and fog engulf the capital. Health advisory issued.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
delhi ncr weather alert
Weather: Winter fog in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR weather alert: IMD issues cold wave alert from December 3–6; temperatures set to dip sharply.

  • AQI in Delhi NCR: Air quality plunges to "Hazardous" (AQI ~400); 19 stations report severe pollution levels.

  • Delhi NCR temperature: Minimums likely to drop to 7–9°C; highs to hover around 22–24°C.

  • Weather in Delhi NCR today: Shallow fog expected in mornings; wind speeds remain low, trapping pollutants.

The Delhi NCR weather alert for December 3, 2025, paints a challenging picture for residents as the region faces a "triple whammy" of plunging temperatures, hazardous air pollution, and dense morning fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for a cold wave starting today through December 6, warning of a sharp dip in night temperatures. Simultaneously, the AQI in Delhi NCR has deteriorated significantly, with the air quality index slipping back into the "Severe" and even "Hazardous" categories in several hotspots.

The IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR predicts clear skies during the day but persistently foggy mornings, which, combined with calm winds, are trapping toxic pollutants close to the ground. Health experts have advised vulnerable groups to limit outdoor exposure as the weather in Delhi NCR today remains unfavorable for respiratory health.

Cold Wave and Temperature Drop

The Delhi NCR temperature trends indicate the onset of a harsh winter phase. While daytime highs are expected to be a comfortable 22–24°C, minimum temperatures are forecast to drop to single digits, ranging between 7°C and 9°C over the next few days. The IMD warns that isolated pockets could see mercury levels dipping even further to 5–7°C by December 5. This sharp diurnal variation, warm afternoons followed by biting cold nights, is driven by icy north-westerly winds sweeping across the plains.

Related Content
Related Content

Residents should prepare for bone-chilling nights and ensure adequate thermal protection, especially during early morning and late evening commutes.

People wade through waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai Weather Today: Heavy Rain Alert Continues as Cyclone Ditwah Remnants Stall

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Hazardous Air Quality and Fog

The Delhi NCR air quality update is alarming. As of December 3, the city's overall AQI hovered near 400, classified as "Hazardous." Critical hotspots like Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Punjabi Bagh recorded levels well into the severe zone. The primary culprit is the combination of low wind speeds (less than 10 kmph) and temperature inversion, which prevents the dispersion of particulate matter.

  • Fog Alert: Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours, reducing visibility on major highways like the Yamuna Expressway and NH-44.

  • Forecast: The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts no immediate relief, with pollution levels likely to remain in the "Very Poor" to "Severe" category until at least December 5.

Commuters are urged to use fog lights and drive cautiously, while the general public is advised to use N95 masks to mitigate the impact of toxic smog.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution