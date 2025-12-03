Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Cold Wave, Hazardous Air, and Fog Grip the Capital

Delhi NCR weather alert: IMD issues cold wave alert from December 3–6; temperatures set to dip sharply.
AQI in Delhi NCR: Air quality plunges to "Hazardous" (AQI ~400); 19 stations report severe pollution levels.
Delhi NCR temperature: Minimums likely to drop to 7–9°C; highs to hover around 22–24°C.
Weather in Delhi NCR today: Shallow fog expected in mornings; wind speeds remain low, trapping pollutants.
The Delhi NCR weather alert for December 3, 2025, paints a challenging picture for residents as the region faces a "triple whammy" of plunging temperatures, hazardous air pollution, and dense morning fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for a cold wave starting today through December 6, warning of a sharp dip in night temperatures. Simultaneously, the AQI in Delhi NCR has deteriorated significantly, with the air quality index slipping back into the "Severe" and even "Hazardous" categories in several hotspots.
The IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR predicts clear skies during the day but persistently foggy mornings, which, combined with calm winds, are trapping toxic pollutants close to the ground. Health experts have advised vulnerable groups to limit outdoor exposure as the weather in Delhi NCR today remains unfavorable for respiratory health.
Cold Wave and Temperature Drop
The Delhi NCR temperature trends indicate the onset of a harsh winter phase. While daytime highs are expected to be a comfortable 22–24°C, minimum temperatures are forecast to drop to single digits, ranging between 7°C and 9°C over the next few days. The IMD warns that isolated pockets could see mercury levels dipping even further to 5–7°C by December 5. This sharp diurnal variation, warm afternoons followed by biting cold nights, is driven by icy north-westerly winds sweeping across the plains.
Residents should prepare for bone-chilling nights and ensure adequate thermal protection, especially during early morning and late evening commutes.
Hazardous Air Quality and Fog
The Delhi NCR air quality update is alarming. As of December 3, the city's overall AQI hovered near 400, classified as "Hazardous." Critical hotspots like Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Punjabi Bagh recorded levels well into the severe zone. The primary culprit is the combination of low wind speeds (less than 10 kmph) and temperature inversion, which prevents the dispersion of particulate matter.
Fog Alert: Shallow to moderate fog is expected during morning hours, reducing visibility on major highways like the Yamuna Expressway and NH-44.
Forecast: The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts no immediate relief, with pollution levels likely to remain in the "Very Poor" to "Severe" category until at least December 5.
Commuters are urged to use fog lights and drive cautiously, while the general public is advised to use N95 masks to mitigate the impact of toxic smog.