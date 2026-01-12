Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

As candidates and their supporters flood the streets, voters have mixed feelings. Some say it is good to see leaders finally listening to local complaints. Others remain skeptical

Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
BMC elections 2026 Aslam Sheikh controversy Mangal Prabhat Lodha row BJP BMC election campaign
A shopkeeper sells election campaign material ahead of BMC election 2026, in Mumbai. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • As campaigning for BMC elections reaches the last lap, Mumbai is flooded with rallies, phone calls, door-to-door campaigns, and repeated promises of better roads, redevelopment, less pollution, and improved infrastructure.

  • Alliance talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) have broken down in Mira-Bhayandar, with BJP declaring it will contest all seats alone.

  • Malad has become a flashpoint due to a controversy involving Congress leader Aslam Sheikh, adding to political tensions and accusations of polarization ahead of the polls.

The race to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is coming to an end, and with it comes a familiar sight for Mumbai’s voters. Leaders who are rarely seen in neighbourhood streets are suddenly everywhere. Phones are ringing nonstop. Party workers are knocking on doors. Banners, rallies, and loudspeakers have returned to the streets. For many citizens, it feels like the same routine that appears once every few years.

Across Mumbai and its extended suburbs, political parties are in full campaign mode. The BJP, Congress, different Shiv Sena factions, and independent candidates are all trying to reach voters before the clock runs out. Promises are being repeated, redevelopment projects, better roads, less pollution, smoother traffic, and improved infrastructure. The issues are serious, but voters say the language sounds familiar.

Crackdown On 'illegal' Migrants Intensifies Days Before BMC Polls
Crackdown On 'Illegal' Migrants Intensifies Days Before BMC Polls 

BY Pritha Vashisth

Streets Flooded With Same Old Promises

In Thane’s Mira-Bhayandar, the political atmosphere has become tense even before voting begins. Alliance talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) have stalled. BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has publicly said his party is ready to contest all 95 seats of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on its own. According to him, the BJP is confident enough to also claim the mayor’s post.

Related Content

Mehta revealed that earlier discussions involved a proposal where the BJP would contest 65 seats, Shiv Sena 17, and the remaining seats would be decided based on local strength. However, he said no further talks took place. Matters worsened after Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik stated that his party would not “beg” for an alliance. Mehta responded strongly, saying BJP workers were hurt by the remark. “We neither beg nor ask for favours,” he said, questioning why seat sacrifices should be expected again, similar to the Assembly elections.

While leaders debate seat sharing at the top, on the ground, voters are deluged with phone calls. In Bhayander, BJP candidate Tejal Mundra used an automated calling system to reach voters. The calls played pre-recorded greetings such as “Jai Jinendra,” clearly aimed at connecting with Jain voters. Some residents appreciated the personal touch, while others said it felt like targeted politics dressed as outreach.

Mumbai North’s Borivali suburb saw Mahayuti candidate Shivan Shetty actively campaigning, walking through local areas, meeting residents, and addressing small gatherings. Party workers distribute pamphlets listing promises related to roads, drainage, and local development. Many residents listen politely, though some privately admit they are unsure how much will change after the election.

BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations
BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

BY Outlook News Desk

Malad has emerged as another political hotspot. Congress leader Aslam Sheikh is at the centre of a controversy involving alleged threats made to BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha over the demolition of encroachments in the Malwani area. The encroachments are said to involve illegal settlements, including those linked to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. The issue has quickly turned into a political flashpoint.

Instead of calming tensions, rival parties accuse each other of trying to escalate the controversy for political gain. BJP leaders claim the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are using the issue to strengthen their Muslim vote bank. They argue that projecting Aslam Sheikh as a strong defender of minority interests could increase religious polarization ahead of the civic polls.

Congress leaders reject these allegations. Speaking to ANI, Aslam Sheikh dismissed comparisons being made with international politics. “This is a municipal election. This isn’t an election in New York’s Manhattan,” he said. He urged political opponents to focus on real issues affecting Mumbai. “Talk about what you can do for Mumbai. How can you solve Mumbai’s traffic problem?” he asked.

Sheikh also questioned the ruling parties’ record. He pointed to the lack of teacher recruitment in municipal schools despite repeated claims of pride in the Marathi language. He highlighted Mumbai’s worsening air quality, calling the city one of the country’s biggest pollution hubs. According to him, the Congress wants to talk only about civic issues and has no interest in distractions.

BMC Polls: Deadlock Persists Over Couple Of Seats Between Sena (UBT) & MNS
BMC Polls: Deadlock Persists Over Couple Of Seats Between Sena (UBT) & MNS

BY Outlook News Desk

Familiar Campaign Cacophony

Meanwhile, campaign rallies continue late into the evening. Loudspeakers announce meetings, party flags line the roads, and volunteers distribute flyers at railway stations and markets. In many areas, residents complain about noise, traffic disruption, and litter — problems they say return every election season.

Voters have mixed feelings. Some say it is good to see leaders finally listening to local complaints. Others remain skeptical. “They come now, they promise everything, and then they disappear,” said a resident of Kandarpada. Another voter from Andheri said, “Every party talks about pollution and roads. We are still waiting for real solutions.”

As election day approaches, Mumbai watches closely. For the voter standing in line on polling day, the question remains the same, will this time be different, or will it be another chapter in a familiar political cycle? For now, the phones keep ringing, the rallies continue, and the promises flow freely. The decision, rests with the people of Mumbai.

