Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

Mehta revealed that earlier discussions involved a proposal where the BJP would contest 65 seats, Shiv Sena 17, and the remaining seats would be decided based on local strength. However, he said no further talks took place. Matters worsened after Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik stated that his party would not “beg” for an alliance. Mehta responded strongly, saying BJP workers were hurt by the remark. “We neither beg nor ask for favours,” he said, questioning why seat sacrifices should be expected again, similar to the Assembly elections.