Crackdown On 'illegal' Migrants Intensifies Days Before BMC Polls 

Hamid Ali shifted uncomfortably on the worn plastic chair in the dimly lit anteroom of the Dharavi police station, a sliver of late-afternoon sunlight piercing the grimy window and warming his weathered skin. It was his third visit in as many weeks, each one a ritual of scrutiny: papers checked, questions repeated, his Bengali-inflected Hindi parsed for signs of foreign origin. "I've lost the sense of being," he murmured to himself, his voice barely audible over the hum of ceiling fans and the distant clamour of Asia's largest slum. A day labourer in one of Dharavi's leather workshops, Ali insists he hails from West Bengal, not across the border in Bangladesh. But in today's Mumbai, such distinctions often dissolve under the weight of suspicion.