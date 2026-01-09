BMC Elections: Dance Performance At BJP-Linked Rally Sparks Political Row

The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, features a stage performance at the rally organised at ward number 157, Chandivali-Ghatkopar, prompting sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition leaders

Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
BMC polls controversy
Dance Performance At BJP-Linked Rally Sparks Political Row Photo: Screengrab
A video clip showing a female dancer performing at a public rally addressed by Acharya Pawan Tripathi, trustee of Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and general secretary of the BJP’s Mumbai unit—has ignited a fresh political controversy, with opposition parties questioning the intent and timing of the event ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, features a stage performance at the rally, prompting sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition leaders. Critics have raised objections over the appropriateness of such entertainment at a political gathering, particularly one addressed by a religious trustee holding a prominent organisational post within the BJP.

Opposition parties have argued that the performance detracts from pressing civic issues that Mumbai faces and accused the ruling party of prioritising spectacle over substance as election season approaches. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, in particular, questioned how the event aligned with the cultural and moral positioning often projected by the BJP, especially when linked to a figure associated with one of the city’s most revered temples.

Shiv Sena leader Akhil Chitre tweeted the video of this event and criticized it. Akhil Chitre accused the BJP of making women dance in Mumbai to attract crowds to campaign meetings . He criticized the BJP for insulting great men by making women dance in front of their statues and asked , " Where has our Maharashtra been taken ?"

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive moment, as parties intensify groundwork for the long-awaited BMC polls, widely seen as a litmus test of influence in India’s financial capital. With civic governance, infrastructure, and cost-of-living concerns dominating public discourse, opposition leaders contend that rallies should focus on policy and accountability rather than performance-driven optics.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule came out strongly in its defence, framing the controversy as misplaced and exaggerated.

Responding to the backlash, Bawankule said the event reflected the enthusiasm and happiness of the people, particularly women, who participated in the gathering. “People expressed happiness. If, during our campaign and publicity, our women expressed joy, then what is the need to make such a big issue out of it? Ultimately, this is about the happiness of women,” he said addressing to the media.

As the video continues to circulate and reactions pour in, the episode underscores how even seemingly peripheral moments can quickly escalate into flashpoints in Mumbai’s high-stakes municipal politics.

