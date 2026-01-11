Maharashtra Civic Polls: NCP Joint Manifesto To Focus On Infra, Transparent Administration

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party jointly released a common manifesto ahead of the Maharashtra civic elections, signalling improved ties after the party split.
In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday jointly unveiled a common manifesto, signalling a thaw in relations after months of internal discord.
The manifesto was released by NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule. The joint appearance marked a rare show of unity between the rival factions that emerged following the party split last year.
The move comes a day after Ajit Pawar told a television channel that differences within the Pawar family had been resolved and that party workers from both factions were eager for reunification. His remarks had fuelled speculation about a possible rapprochement between the two groups.
Party leaders said the joint manifesto focuses on civic governance, infrastructure development, urban amenities and transparent administration, aiming to present a united front to voters in key municipal corporations and local bodies across the state.
While no formal announcement has been made about a complete merger of the factions, the coordinated campaign initiative is being seen as an important step towards bridging divisions within the party ahead of the high-stakes civic polls. Political observers say the development could significantly alter electoral equations in urban Maharashtra.