Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

The untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has led to a change that was unforeseen.
Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
Future of the NCP factions uncertain even as talks of a merger have been suspended after Ajit Pawar's tragic death.
Leaders across parties and ideologies expressed grief and shock after Ajit Pawar's untimely demise on January 28. Pawar’s party, the NCP (AP), is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief, saying: “I lost my friend who was generous and the strongest leader.” Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid tribute to Pawar and were present for his last rites at Baramati.
While Pawar’s death has created a political vacuum in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti government is likely to remain unaffected, even if the NCP (AP) does undergo internal realignment, according to experts.
Both party factions—NCP (AP) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)—had drawn closer over the past six months, jointly contesting the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal elections and opening merger talks. Pawar’s death has taken away the anchor for that process, with senior leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare unconvinced about reconciliation. Even a merger with the INDIA bloc would not threaten the government, given the BJP and Shinde’s numerical strength. Defections now appear more likely, deepening strains within the Mahayuti.
Who will carry Pawar’s legacy forward and shape the future of the NCP (AP) remains uncertain. His sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, lack political grounding. Parth lost the Maval Lok Sabha election in 2019 and has faced allegations related to a land scam, while Jay remains largely inactive in politics.
Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, entered electoral politics in 2024, contesting the Baramati Lok Sabha seat but losing to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule. She later became a Rajya Sabha MP from NCP (AP). She has since resigned as she was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
Long engaged with women’s empowerment projects, social work and family-run enterprises, Sunetra was not initially inclined towards electoral politics, a decision driven largely by Pawar’s ambition. Lacking a mass base and political heft, she was an unlikely anchor for the party, insiders said.
However, Sunetra Pawar has since been elected as a leader of legislative party of the NCP (AP).
NCP factions moved closer ahead of municipal elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, despite the deep rupture caused by Pawar’s 2019 and 2023 rebellions, the latter formally splitting both, party and family.
Over the past six months, Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Sule and other family members from both sides had also increased engagement, despite the deep rupture caused by Pawar’s 2023 rebellion, when he split the party and secured control over the NCP name and symbol. This second rebellion in 2023 was far more consequential, leading to a formal party split, deep family rifts, and a major realignment in Maharashtra politics.
Pawar’s death is likely to trigger a leadership contest within the NCP (AP), with several senior leaders in the fray. However, political analyst Ravi Amle notes that the decision will be taken “in Delhi”, adding that the BJP’s full-page tributes suggest an effort to “claim the legacy” of Pawar.
The ‘Pawar’ brand in Maharashtra politics is seen as viable only under family leadership, with other NCP (AP) leaders lacking ideological depth and leaning towards the BJP. Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare are viewed as unlikely anchors and were resistant to reunification talks, sources said. Analysts also suggested Sunetra Pawar may be positioned by the BJP in a symbolic role - the deputy chief ministership is one aspect of it.
Pawar’s death has placed a question mark on his legacy and the future of both NCP factions. With Sharad Pawar’s age a factor, political analyst Prakash Akolkar says “the only option” to lead a merged party remains Sule, though her leadership may be unacceptable to some.
Another key question was who will take over the finance portfolio long held by Pawar, who presented the State Budget 11 times. With the Budget session three weeks away, both the Pawar and Shinde factions were expected to stake a claim. During the developments that unfolded last week, the finance portfolio went to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. As of now, he will be presenting the state's budget.
Though the deputy chief minister’s post has been given to Sunetra Pawar from the NCP (AP) faction, it has limited executive authority. In the immediate run, rural local body elections will test Sunetra Pawar's leadership. The BJP may further blunt any sympathy by not fielding a candidate in Baramati by-elections, which may puncture the sympathy wave both Pawar factions can garner, at least in their stronghold, during the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.
