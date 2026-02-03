Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Both party factions—NCP (AP) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)—had drawn closer over the past six months, jointly contesting the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal elections and opening merger talks. Pawar’s death has taken away the anchor for that process, with senior leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare unconvinced about reconciliation. Even a merger with the INDIA bloc would not threaten the government, given the BJP and Shinde’s numerical strength. Defections now appear more likely, deepening strains within the Mahayuti.