Sunil Tatkare is an Indian politician, currently serving as the Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Raigad. His journey in politics began in the state of Maharashtra, where he served as the Member of Legislative Assembly from Shrivardhan (Vidhan Sabha constituency) and held the crucial portfolio of Minister of Water Resources. He also served as the leader of Nationalist Congress Party in Vidhan Sabha.

His early professional life saw him working as a government road contractor, gaining valuable experience before entering the political arena. In 1995, he became MLA on Congress party’s ticket. He was made Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in 2004. In 2008, he was appointed Energy Minister and in 2009 Finance Minister.