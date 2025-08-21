India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

Former India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a career that spanned across 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is. Known for her accuracy and control, Gouher expressed gratitude to her teammates, coaches, and family in an emotional note, and promised to continue contributing to the sport in new ways

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gouher Sultana
India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket Photo: Gouher Sultana/Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gouher Sultana retires after playing 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.

  • She thanked teammates, coaches, and her family in an emotional farewell.

  • Gouher plans to continue serving cricket in different roles post-retirement.

India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a career that saw her proudly don the Indian jersey in both white-ball formats.

“Adieu with a smile - after years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, passion, and purpose - the time has come to pen down the most emotional note of my cricketing journey. With a heart full of memories and eyes welled with gratitude, I announce my retirement from all forms of the game,” Gouher wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Reflecting on her journey, she added: “From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.”

Career Stats

Gouher represented India in 50 ODIs, picking 66 wickets at an average of 19.39 and economy rate of 3.32, apart from scoring 96 runs with the bat. She also played 37 T20Is, where she bagged 29 wickets at an average of 26.27 with an economy rate of 5.73.

Her last appearance for India came in the 2014 Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, after which she was dropped from the national setup.

“To have represented India at the highest level - in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today,” she said.

Consistent Domestic Performer

On the domestic circuit, Gouher featured for Hyderabad, Puducherry, Railways, and Bengal, and also played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for UP Warriorz, appearing in four matches across two seasons though she went wicketless.

Known for her flight, spin, and accuracy, she was a consistent performer in Indian women’s cricket through the late 2000s and early 2010s.

“There were days of triumph and nights of introspection. Injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, I do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude.”

She credited her journey to the support she received throughout her career. “To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me - thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm.”

Signing off emotionally, Gouher wrote: “Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever. I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am. This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan