India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

Gouher Sultana retires after playing 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.
She thanked teammates, coaches, and her family in an emotional farewell.
Gouher plans to continue serving cricket in different roles post-retirement.
India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a career that saw her proudly don the Indian jersey in both white-ball formats.
“Adieu with a smile - after years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, passion, and purpose - the time has come to pen down the most emotional note of my cricketing journey. With a heart full of memories and eyes welled with gratitude, I announce my retirement from all forms of the game,” Gouher wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
Reflecting on her journey, she added: “From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.”
Career Stats
Gouher represented India in 50 ODIs, picking 66 wickets at an average of 19.39 and economy rate of 3.32, apart from scoring 96 runs with the bat. She also played 37 T20Is, where she bagged 29 wickets at an average of 26.27 with an economy rate of 5.73.
Her last appearance for India came in the 2014 Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, after which she was dropped from the national setup.
“To have represented India at the highest level - in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today,” she said.
Consistent Domestic Performer
On the domestic circuit, Gouher featured for Hyderabad, Puducherry, Railways, and Bengal, and also played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for UP Warriorz, appearing in four matches across two seasons though she went wicketless.
Known for her flight, spin, and accuracy, she was a consistent performer in Indian women’s cricket through the late 2000s and early 2010s.
“There were days of triumph and nights of introspection. Injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, I do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude.”
She credited her journey to the support she received throughout her career. “To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me - thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm.”
Signing off emotionally, Gouher wrote: “Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever. I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am. This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter."