After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Smriti Mandhana's fiancé Palash Muchhal is latest to be hospitalized
This comes a day after her father was sent to the hospital for heart-attack
As per reports, Smriti's father is under observation and remains in a stable state
Indian Women's ODI World Cup 2025 winning hero Smriti Mandhana's fiancé Palash Muchhal, was rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated. As per a report published in NDTV, he was rushed to a private hospital due to a viral infection and increased acidity.
The report further stated that his health was normal and after receiving treatment, he will return to the hotel.
This news comes a day after the cricketer's wedding functions were put to a halt when her father received a heart-attack, after which he had to be rushed to the hospital. As per reports, Smriti's father is under observation and remains in a stable state.
Smriti Mandhana's Father Health Update
Smriti Mandhana's family doctor, Dr Naman Shah released a statement regarding the health update of the cricketer's father.
"At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it 'angina' in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation," he told PTI.
"Blood pressure is also elevated, efforts are on to lower it. The whole team is monitoring. If situation exacerbates, we will have to do angiography. Smriti and her family are in contact with us."
As for the wedding date, the family is yet to decide on the date. As for now, the ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.