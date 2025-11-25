Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts With Fiance Palash Muchhal

Smriti and Palash were set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23
However, Smriti's father's health problems has seen the ceremony being postponed
Smriti has removed all the post related to the wedding on her social media
Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Palash Muchhal however, the ceremony had to be called off after the cricketer's father displayed heart attack-like symptoms.
An ambulance was called in and her father was taken to the hospital. The medical emergency in the family saw the wedding festivities come to a halt with now her fiancé also taken ill.
This has led to the cricketer removing all the social media posts related to the wedding. Smriti has also removed her proposal video and wedding-related content on her account. Furthermore, Shreyanka Patil and Jemimah Rodrigues have also removed the announcement video on their respective social media accounts.
As far as the official announcement goes, her manager Tuhin Mishra spoke to the media stating that the ceremony was postponed after Smriti's father had been taken to the hospital.
"Today morning, when he was having breakfast, his health started deteriorating. We waited for a bit to see if he would recover, but his health started to worsen. We didn't want to take any risk. We called an ambulance immediately, and he was rushed to the hospital," manager Tuhin Mishra told India Today on Sunday afternoon.
"He is under observation now.
"We all know how close Smriti is to her father. So, Smriti has decided that the marriage will be postponed until her father recovers."
"He is under observation. Doctors have advised to keep him in the hospital for now. They are conducting various tests."
"We are all in shock. We hope he recovers quickly. This is a big occasion for all of us."
Mandhana and Muchhal were all set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23 in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family.