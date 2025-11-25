Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts With Fiance Palash Muchhal

Furthermore, Shreyanka Patil and Jemimah Rodrigues have also removed the announcement video on their respective social media accounts

Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal-1
World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana being proposed by music composer Palash Mucchal for marriage at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: @palash_muchhal/Instagram via PTI
  • Smriti and Palash were set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23

  • However, Smriti's father's health problems has seen the ceremony being postponed

  • Smriti has removed all the post related to the wedding on her social media

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Palash Muchhal however, the ceremony had to be called off after the cricketer's father displayed heart attack-like symptoms.

An ambulance was called in and her father was taken to the hospital. The medical emergency in the family saw the wedding festivities come to a halt with now her fiancé also taken ill.

This has led to the cricketer removing all the social media posts related to the wedding. Smriti has also removed her proposal video and wedding-related content on her account. Furthermore, Shreyanka Patil and Jemimah Rodrigues have also removed the announcement video on their respective social media accounts.

As far as the official announcement goes, her manager Tuhin Mishra spoke to the media stating that the ceremony was postponed after Smriti's father had been taken to the hospital.

"Today morning, when he was having breakfast, his health started deteriorating. We waited for a bit to see if he would recover, but his health started to worsen. We didn't want to take any risk. We called an ambulance immediately, and he was rushed to the hospital," manager Tuhin Mishra told India Today on Sunday afternoon.

"He is under observation now.

"We all know how close Smriti is to her father. So, Smriti has decided that the marriage will be postponed until her father recovers."

"He is under observation. Doctors have advised to keep him in the hospital for now. They are conducting various tests."

"We are all in shock. We hope he recovers quickly. This is a big occasion for all of us."

Mandhana and Muchhal were all set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23 in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

