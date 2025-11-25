Palash Muchhal’s Mother Shares Why He Considered Cancelling Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana’s Decision

Palash’s mother says he wanted to postpone the wedding after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill
He was reportedly hospitalised during the emotional turmoil
The wedding ceremony was supposed to be held on November 24
Palash Muchhal’s mother has opened up about a heartbreaking twist in her son’s planned wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, revealing that he had actually wanted to cancel the union, even before Smriti’s family hit pause.
As the family prepared for their big day, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital with serious health concerns. That’s when, according to Palash’s mother Amita, he made a difficult but decisive call: the wedding must wait until he was better.
Amita shared that Palash was deeply shaken by his father-in-law’s illness. “He cried so much,” she said, recounting how her son’s emotional turmoil began to impact his own health. During the stress-filled days, he was hospitalized for about four hours, given IV fluids, and underwent tests like an ECG, though thankfully, all results reportedly came back normal.
Why Palash Really Pushed to Halt the Wedding
According to his mother, Palash’s decision to pause the wedding was not an afterthought. He was very close to Smriti’s father, possibly even more so than to Smriti herself, and felt a deep emotional responsibility toward him. Amita explained to the media that ‘even before Smriti, Palash insisted the wedding should be postponed… until her father recovers fully.
Meanwhile, Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, appealed for calm and respect from the public. She released a note asking everyone to give both families space during this difficult time, as Smriti’s father recovers and Palash tries to rest at home.
On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana herself deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, a move that has sparked concern and rampant speculation among fans online.
Rumours and Alleged Screenshots Spark Fresh Debate
There are ongoing rumours suggesting Palash may have allegedly cheated on Smriti, though nothing has been confirmed by either party. Screenshots circulating on Reddit and Instagram claim to show Palash chatting privately with a woman named Mary D’Costa. In the alleged chat, he says, “We meet once in like 3-5 months,” and adds, “Earlier, I used to go on her tour to chill. But, for the last two years, it’s been really hectic for me as well.”
Unverified claims also suggest that Palash was seen getting close to another woman during pre-wedding dance rehearsals. Social media is now debating whether these screenshots are genuine or edited, especially as several posts have been deleted later. No credible source has confirmed any of these allegations so far.