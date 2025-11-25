Palash Muchhal’s Mother Shares Why He Considered Cancelling Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana’s Decision

There are ongoing rumours suggesting Palash may have allegedly cheated on Smriti, though nothing has been confirmed by either party. Screenshots circulating on Reddit and Instagram claim to show Palash chatting privately with a woman named Mary D’Costa. In the alleged chat, he says, “We meet once in like 3-5 months,” and adds, “Earlier, I used to go on her tour to chill. But, for the last two years, it’s been really hectic for me as well.”