Palash Muchhal’s Mother Shares Why He Considered Cancelling Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana’s Decision

Palash Muchhal’s mother claims her son wanted to cancel the wedding before Smriti Mandhana called it off, sparking discussion as unverified rumours and online screenshots fuel speculation around the broken engagement

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palash Muchhal’s Mother Shares Why He Considered Cancelling Wedding Before Mandhana’s Decision
Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Palash’s mother says he wanted to postpone the wedding after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill

  • He was reportedly hospitalised during the emotional turmoil

  • The wedding ceremony was supposed to be held on November 24

Palash Muchhal’s mother has opened up about a heartbreaking twist in her son’s planned wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, revealing that he had actually wanted to cancel the union, even before Smriti’s family hit pause.

As the family prepared for their big day, her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital with serious health concerns. That’s when, according to Palash’s mother Amita, he made a difficult but decisive call: the wedding must wait until he was better.

Amita shared that Palash was deeply shaken by his father-in-law’s illness. “He cried so much,” she said, recounting how her son’s emotional turmoil began to impact his own health. During the stress-filled days, he was hospitalized for about four hours, given IV fluids, and underwent tests like an ECG, though thankfully, all results reportedly came back normal.

Why Palash Really Pushed to Halt the Wedding

According to his mother, Palash’s decision to pause the wedding was not an afterthought. He was very close to Smriti’s father, possibly even more so than to Smriti herself, and felt a deep emotional responsibility toward him. Amita explained to the media that ‘even before Smriti, Palash insisted the wedding should be postponed… until her father recovers fully.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, appealed for calm and respect from the public. She released a note asking everyone to give both families space during this difficult time, as Smriti’s father recovers and Palash tries to rest at home.

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana herself deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, a move that has sparked concern and rampant speculation among fans online.

Rumours and Alleged Screenshots Spark Fresh Debate

There are ongoing rumours suggesting Palash may have allegedly cheated on Smriti, though nothing has been confirmed by either party. Screenshots circulating on Reddit and Instagram claim to show Palash chatting privately with a woman named Mary D’Costa. In the alleged chat, he says, “We meet once in like 3-5 months,” and adds, “Earlier, I used to go on her tour to chill. But, for the last two years, it’s been really hectic for me as well.”

Unverified claims also suggest that Palash was seen getting close to another woman during pre-wedding dance rehearsals. Social media is now debating whether these screenshots are genuine or edited, especially as several posts have been deleted later. No credible source has confirmed any of these allegations so far.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. India Cancels Flights After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

  5. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  4. Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

  5. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry